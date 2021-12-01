ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

Outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed at Pendleton Correctional Facility

By Elena Stidham, Digital Content Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TDFV_0dBdVbAc00

PENDLETON, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction announced that an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease has been confirmed at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Three cases were confirmed. Two cases originally listed as probable returned a negative test on Thursday but are not being listed as negative for Legionnaires’ disease due to their clinically compatible symptoms and possible exposure to the bacteria.

Legionnaires’ disease is a very serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria called Legionella. Outbreaks are often associated with large or complex water systems, such as showers, fountains and hot tubs.

“IDOC and the Indiana Department of Health are working to determine the source, and in the meantime have turned off the hot water and communicated with offenders and staff about the outbreak,” said Annie Goeller, the Chief Communications Officer for the Indiana Department of Correction, in a news advisory. “Appropriate remediation will take place based on the results of testing that is underway. Protecting the incarcerated population and staff at the facility is the top priority.”

All five incarcerated individuals are receiving treatment and are hospitalized. Others who show symptoms will be tested and treated in the same way as needed.

Legionnaires’ disease is serious, with one in 10 people who get the disease dying from infection. It can be treated with antibiotics and can make a full recovery, especially if the individual is receiving care in a hospital.

“IDOC will take any necessary steps to protect the incarcerated population and staff from further exposure,” Goeller said. “Toilets and drinking water are not affected since the bacteria is spread through water droplets that are inhaled.”

IDOC said testing continues within the facility to determine the source of the bacteria and appropriate remediation will be based upon those results.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

3,080 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,080 new positive coronavirus cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.4% with a rate of 25.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 96.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data. Dashboard […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana flu cases remain low, but slowly rising, following national trend

INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday season in full swing, health officials want to remind Hoosiers that it’s not time to let your guard down when it comes to protecting against the flu. According to data released Friday from the Indiana State Department of Health, Influenza-like illness across the State of Indiana remains low, but is […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX59

FOX59

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy