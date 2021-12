The aviation space started on a positive note this year after being battered in 2020 by the coronavirus-led dwindling passenger revenues. The airline stocks have been performing rather well in 2021. However, news about the spread of the highly transmissible new COVID-19 variant (B.1.1529 strain) is a dampener. The new strain (Omicron) — first identified in South Africa — induced fears of fresh travel curbs and the air-travel demand curve again going down.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO