Witness the return of a legend in the latest look at Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Spinning out of The Mandalorian Season 2, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) rules with respect when he takes the throne of his former employer. In the next Star Wars story from Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigate the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Watch the new "Reign" teaser above before The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29 on Disney+.

