Watch Now: Singapore father reunites with son after two years, and more of today's top videos

Watch thousands of monkeys in central Thailand feast on fruits and vegetables as the town's Monkey Festival returns, extreme winds in Istanbul have knocked down buildings, and more of today's top videos.
A dog named Monica is learning to walk again with prosthetic paws, dancing robots are helping teach children in South Korean kindergartens, and more of today's top videos. Dancing mini robots are helping to teach children in Seoul kindergartens. Updated 10 hrs ago. ‘Practical Prepper’ goes viral on TikTok after...
Vaccinated Malaysians working in Singapore were reunited with their families following two years of Covid lockdowns. Once one of the busiest land borders between Malaysia and Singapore, the causeway that connects the two countries was shut for nearly two years due to the pandemic. Under the first phase, only 1,440...
Watch an Idaho State Trooper jump over a concrete barrier to avoid being hit by a by a truck, lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano is shooting more than 1,000 feet into the air, and more of today's top videos. Dash cam shows Idaho state trooper and motorist nearly hit...
It's been over two years since BTS and fans met face to face at a live concert. The group's very last show was in Seoul, South Korea during the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour on Oct. 29, 2019. Announcing the dates with nearly a week's notice to fans back...
Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
Watch thousands of monkeys in central Thailand feast on fruits and vegetables as the town's Monkey Festival returns, extreme winds in Istanbul have knocked down buildings, and more of today's top videos.
Watch thousands of monkeys in central Thailand feast on fruits and vegetables as the town's Monkey Festival returns, extreme winds in Istanbul have knocked down buildings, and more of today's top videos.
Watch thousands of monkeys in central Thailand feast on fruits and vegetables as the town's Monkey Festival returns, extreme winds in Istanbul have knocked down buildings, and more of today's top videos.
Comments / 0