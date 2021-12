The Utica Comets lost their second AHL game of the season and first on the road when they lost to the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 in overtime Saturday. Nolan Foote put the Comets on the board as he walked into the Islanders zone and fired a shot past Bridgeport goalie Corey Schneider at 2:48 of the first period. The goal was Foote’s fourth of the year and assisted by Graeme Clarke. The Islanders answered back at 19:04 when a two-on-one rush. Richard Panik sent the puck to Seth Helgeson who beat Akira Schmid to tie the game at 1-1. The goal ended back-to-back shutouts for Schmid.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO