Kingdom of Christian Academy (KCA) will have its fourth annual Jingle Bell 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park. The route follows the Stinson Creek Trail. "It's been very successful, always depending on the weather," KCA officer manager Melanie Pezold said. "If we have a bunch of runners show up or not very many, we're always happy to do it. It's a fun way to get in the Christmas spirit."

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO