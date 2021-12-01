ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Astrobites Climate Change Series: An Overview of the Environmental Impact of Astronomy Research

By Meet the Authors
astrobites.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitle: An astronomical institute’s perspective on meeting the challenges of the climate crisis. Authors: Knud Jahnke, Christian Fendt, Morgan Fouesneau, Iskren Georgiev, Tom Herbst, Melanie Kaasinen, Diana Kossakowski, Jan Rybizki, Martin Schlecker, Gregor Seidel, Thomas Henning, Laura Kreidberg and Hans-Walter Rix. First Author’s Institution: Max Planck Institute for Astronomy,...

astrobites.org

Comments / 0

Related
World Bank Blogs

Protecting oceans from climate change impacts

On Ocean Action Day at COP26, government leaders called for the protection and restoration of ocean health. Since the first Ocean Day at COP15 in 2009, global awareness of the importance of oceans has risen, and especially of the need to adopt a Blue Economy approach—defined as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of marine and coastal ecosystems.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

Researchers Try Producing Potato Resistant to Climate Change

University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News. “The predictions for...
COLORADO STATE
Harvard Health

How climate change will impact national security

Rising temperatures and intensifying weather due to climate change, along with the unlikelihood of meeting the 2030 emissions goals of the Paris Agreement, will exacerbate geopolitical tensions, social instability, and the need for humanitarian aid, according to a joint report by the U.S intelligence community last month. The National Intelligence Estimate lays out the likely security implications over the next two decades of the mounting climate crisis. Calder Walton is assistant director for research at the Belfer Center’s Intelligence Project, which organized Harvard Kennedy School’s first conference on climate change and national security last spring. He spoke to the Gazette about the report and the important role the intelligence community should play in addressing the crisis. Interview is edited for clarity and length.
ENVIRONMENT
manisteenews.com

Climate change’s impact on the wine industry

Wineries across the world faced devastating weather events in addition to the constant rising temperatures year to year. Stacker curated a list of how climate change affects each bottle of wine—and how wineries are working to combat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Research Institute#Un#Max Planck Institute
Phys.org

Net zero-emission pathways for reducing environmental risks and the economy of climate change

An analysis led by RFF-CMCC European Institute on Economics and the Environment (EIEE) and just published on Nature Climate Change has explored the physical and macroeconomic impacts associated with mitigation pathways with different levels of temperature overshoot. Mitigation pathways exploring end-of-century temperature targets often entail temperature overshoot, that is the...
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Researchers test Florida potatoes to overcome climate change

BANGOR, Maine — University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes — including some in Florida — that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and...
FLORIDA STATE
arcamax.com

How climate change impacts extreme weather across America

How climate change impacts extreme weather across America. The phrase “global warming” may sound fairly innocuous. A few degrees of temperature difference spread out over a century doesn't sound like much to many people, and the most compelling images associated with the phenomenon often involve glaciers and polar bears, which makes the threat seem distant.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The carbon footprint of astronomy research in the Netherlands

Averting the imminent climate crisis requires large reductions in greenhouse gas emissions within this decade. To provide a benchmark for reduction and to identify the main sources, we estimate the carbon footprint of astronomy research in the Netherlands over 2019. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by >50% before 2030 is widely...
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
bizmagsb.com

Climate researchers funded $5.4M to study extreme weather impacts

BATON ROUGE – Earth’s climate is changing, and those changes have been identified as a threat to U.S. national security. To gather the latest, most critical data to address these challenges, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has awarded climate researchers $5.4 million over five years as part of the Southern Climate Impact Planning Program, or SCIPP. SCIPP is a collaborative research program between the University of Oklahoma, LSU, Texas Sea Grant at Texas A&M University and Adaptation International that has helped communities in the southcentral U.S. plan for and mitigate the impacts of weather and climate since 2008. This is the fourth phase of funding the program has received.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
umass.edu

Nursing Alum Presents Climate-change Impacts on Cancer Care

Sherily Pereira-Morales, a UMass nursing Ph.D. alumna and associate professor of nursing at the University of Puerto Rico’s Medical Sciences Campus, recently gave a climate-change presentation at the Global Power of Oncology Nursing Conference that stemmed from a paper she and oncology nurse scientist Rae Walker, director of the nursing Ph.D. program, worked on together, along with members of the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments.
CANCER
newsy.com

Climate Change Is Impacting Snow Sports

Out of all the expeditions professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones has taken on, he says this is one that will weigh heaviest on his legacy. "I want to be able to look at my kids and say, 'You know what, I really tried to get our society on the right path in terms of climate,' and if I don't do that, then it would be hard for me to just sleep at night," Jones said.
SPORTS
foodsafetynews.com

Sweden assesses impact of climate change on food safety

Climate change impacts such as higher average temperatures and more rain or droughts could increase the occurrence of some pathogens, according to a report from the Swedish Food Agency (Livsmedelsverket). The report also looks at the hazards that may become relevant in different food types as a result of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
EurekAlert

Air bubbles sound climate change's impact on glaciers #ASA181

SEATTLE, December 3, 2021 -- As the world's temperatures rise, tidewater glaciers are receding and melting, releasing air trapped in the ice. Scientists can listen to the release of the air and potentially use the sounds to help them gauge the impact of climate change on the ice floes. During...
EARTH SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
ucdenver.edu

Reminders of Who is Most Impacted by Climate Change from Catalina de Onís

“People on the front lines of climate chaos have long documented that Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, coastal and rural regions, and low-income and low-wealth communities are most at risk. These disproportionate impacts stem from centuries of colonial and imperial violence, neoliberal austerity measures, environmental racism, racial capitalism, and many other oppressive systems and structures that treat subjugated communities as sacrifice zones,” wrote Assistant Professor of Communication, Catalina de Onís, in this op-ed, commenting on the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26). In addition, her collaborative documentary, El poder del pueblo, was featured on Democracy Now as part of its coverage of the UN Climate Conference.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Astronomers decode why our Solar System is shaped like a croissant

Hydrogen particles slamming into the Solar System from outside could be playing a crucial role in determining the shape of the protective bubble around our Sun and its planets, according to a new study.Astronomers say this bubble, known as the heliosphere, protects planets within our solar system from intense galactic radiation such as those from supernovas – the final explosions of dying stars throughout the universe.If not for this protective layer, scientists say there could be increased risk to life on Earth and also for astronauts in space due to the powerful cosmic radiation.While researchers previously held that this magnetic...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy