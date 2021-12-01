ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise is least affordable housing market, study says

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the least affordable housing markets...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CBS News

325K+
Followers
42K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy