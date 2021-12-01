‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings to Record Advance Ticket Sales as Movie Theaters Keep Wary Eye on Omicron Variant

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx are hyping up Spider-Monday. Tickets to the movie go on sale then, and fans are chomping at the bit to get their chance at more of this story however they can. Sony and Marvel Studios have flooded social media with different versions of trailers. More clips have emerged in the last week than the previous 4 months combined. A lot of fans believed that the last trailer would be the final word until the movie is released. But, there has been no shortage of glimpses at this modified Sinister Six and new elements of Spider-Man in action. Foxx has been amped to promote this film from the moment he got cast. Holland can't believe it's almost here and wants to tell all the fans about the entire story. Check out the promo down below:

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO