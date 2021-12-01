‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings to Record Advance Ticket Sales as Movie Theaters Keep Wary Eye on Omicron Variant

Spider-Man: No Way Home has some massive ticket presale numbers. In fact, the movie will be the biggest pre-ordering bonanza since Avengers: Endgame back in 2019. Fandango announced this massive wave of buyers and social media would seem to confirm that claim. The ticket company says that this is the best first-day resale performance of 2021. Even more impressive is the fact that No Way Home has managed to outsell titles like Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Spider-Man's previous appearance in the MCU. Fandango managing editor Erik Davis is beyond elated to get the multiverse open for business. "The most anticipated film of the season promises to deliver surprises on every level and December 17th can't come soon enough," he argued. You can't go on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok without seeing posts about Tom Holland's upcoming adventure. December 17th might be an all-timer at the box office.
