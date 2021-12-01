Frankfort's girls basketball team beats Trimble to improve to 2-0

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk. The vote concluded the work of the 34-member commission, which held six public meetings and called on 44 witnesses. Biden, who has expressed opposition to expanding the court, formed the commission in April to study court expansion and reform amid calls from some within the Democratic Party to add more justices.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 HOURS AGO