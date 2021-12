BRISTOL – Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will stop in at Wojtusik Nursery Garden Center this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Santa has been stopping into Wojtusik’s Nursery for more than 10 years. Wojtusik has also been a longtime supporter of Toys for Tots and this year is no exception. For those who wish to make donations, all donated toys must be new and unwrapped. Toys will stay within the local area to help children and families in need.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO