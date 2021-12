The use of molnupiravir in COVID-19 cases aims to reduce the pressure on hospitals, in turn reducing the risk of patients developing more severe symptoms of the virus. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun evaluating an application for the marketing authorisation of molnupiravir, marketed as Lagevrio, an oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults. The EMA will assess the safety and efficacy of Lagevrio under a reduced timeline and could issue an opinion on the treatment within weeks if the data on the benefits of Lagevrio are shown to sufficiently outweigh the risks.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO