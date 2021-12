If there’s one thing that’s certain, it is that Billie Eilish is never content to keep one hair color or style for too long. On Thursday, December 2, the singer revealed on Instagram that she dyed her most recently platinum blonde hair a very dark, cool-toned brown. Her haircut also appears slightly shorter than the look she has been most recently seen with on her Instagram. The new picture makes Eilish’s now straight, brunette hair appear to be cropped right below her ears.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO