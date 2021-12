BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team rolled past Birmingham-Southern College in a 42-7 NCAA Second Round win Saturday in Belton. UMHB improved to 12-0 on the season and advances the NCAA Quarterfinals next week while the Panthers end their season at 10-2. Ryan Redding hit K.J. Miller in the end zone from 21 yards out to put the Cru up 7-0 with 7:40 left in the first quarter. DJ Albright responded for the Panthers, running back the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to tie the score.

