The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will both be forced to forfeit their next available second-round pick for violating the rules regarding early free agent discussions, the NBA officially announced Wednesday. The violations stem from the offseason signings of free agents Lonzo Ball (Bulls) and Kyle Lowry (Heat). The league launched an investigation in August to find out whether or not illegal (per the CBA) contact occurred between the Bulls and Ball and the Heat and Lowry. Free agency opened at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 2, and teams weren't permitted to make any prior contact with representation on behalf of players. Ultimately, the NBA determined that both teams were in violation.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO