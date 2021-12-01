ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prosecutor: No charges in goalie Kivlenieks' fireworks death

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dBdRhbo00

No criminal charges will be filed in the fireworks-related death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks at a Detroit-area home during a July 4 celebration, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

The death has officially been ruled accidental, and the case is now closed, the office said.

The accident occurred Sunday, July 4, at the Novi home of Manny Legace, who was Kivlenieks’ goalie coach with Columbus.

Kivlenieks, 24, died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Police have said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kivlenieks most recently represented Latvia this spring at the world hockey championship in which he played four games. This past season, he played two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

A native of Riga, Latvia, Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in May 2017 and played eight games for the club overall.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

DETROIT — A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school. The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier this week which left left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Oakland County prosecutor to announce charges in Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Mich. - Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald plans to announce charges in the Oxford High School shooting case on Wednesday afternoon. The prosecutor's office will hold a press conference to provide a status update regarding the ongoing investigation relating to the shooting, including charges against the suspect. The press...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WSJM

Prosecutor: Man Charged In Slaying Of Father’s Ex-Girlfriend

From the Associated Press – A 19-year-old Detroit-area man has been arrested in the slaying of his father’s 40-year-old former girlfriend. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Jarren Cox of Wixom was arraigned Thursday on first-degree murder, witness intimidation and gun charges. Andrea Tucker was shot to death November 17 in the driveway of her eastside Detroit home after dropping her two children off at school. Cox was arrested Monday in Wixom, northwest of Detroit. His 45-year-old father, David Hammond, was ordered earlier this month to stand trial for arson, felonious assault, domestic violence and home invasion. Tucker was the complainant in that case. Hammond was arrested last week after being wanted for questioning in her slaying.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Legace
Detroit News

No charges coming in fireworks-related death at home of former Red Wing

There will be no charges pursued stemming from the fireworks-related death of an NHL goalie at the Novi home of a former Red Wing during a July 4 celebration, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday. The death of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks has officially been ruled accidental,...
NOVI, MI
ABC News

ABC News

469K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy