Here’s a big list of Update 2 and 3 highlights, many of which really should’ve been ready at launch. After a far-from-ideal launch for Battlefield 2042, DICE is charging ahead with changes, fixes, and sorely-missed additions that can improve the game for the “millions” of people who are — or at least were — playing it. In a lengthy blog post, the kind we’ve come to expect from DICE, the studio outlined its plan for a major update on November 25 and another in early December, with a third aiming to roll out in advance of the holidays.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO