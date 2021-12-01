ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

New York man arrested on multiple felony child pornography charges in Isle of Wight

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A New York man has been arrested and facing multiple felony child pornography charges.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Maxwell Mark Gojmarac from Grand Island, New York, was arrested Monday on 6 counts of producing, distributing, and financing child pornography.

Gojmarac was arrested by Suffolk police on outstanding warrants from Isle of Wight County, Suffolk police said.

The circumstances on his arrest or what lead up to his have not yet been released.

