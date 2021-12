News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Many countries around the world are offering their citizens protection against the Covid-19 virus in the form of vaccines. And while many people in developed countries have already received two doses of a vaccine, others still refuse to take it. There may be consequences, however, since companies are looking at options to make it more expensive to forego the vaccine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO