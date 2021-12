Nintendo has released a new installment of FEH Channel, which details upcoming updates for Fire Emblem Heroes. The video includes our first look at the upcoming Book VI of the main story, which takes place in Askr, the homeland of the Order of Heroes. The first Chapter of this new arc will be added to the game after the current maintenance period, alongside a new summoning banner featuring new units from Fire Emblem Awakening. In addition, the presentation also revealed the new Summoner Duels mode, where players can challenge each other in synchronous PvP. Other minor updates coming to the game include a profile card feature, improvements to unit filtering, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO