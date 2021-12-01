CWhat’s The Christmas Festival of Lights at The Grotto

This year’s event will begin with a vehicle light parade around town that ends at the Community Park. Once there, tradition includes the lighting of the holiday tree by our Volunteer of the Year and Mayor, Sharon Boggs and Mayor Cunningham, respectively. Event-goers can afterwards enjoy a tasty cup of hot cocoa, apple cider, and cookies by Cookie Crumbs SSF. The snow globe will be returning this year under the Gazebo, but face coverings are required and only should be removed for a quick photo capture. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entering/exiting.
