CWhat’s The Christmas Festival of Lights at The Grotto

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is underway. It’s online again this year because of the pandemic. The event raises money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute but also is a way for families all over the area to get into the holiday spirit. “It’s kind of the kick-off to Christmas for us,” Laurie Lovaas of Catonsville said. “It’s always the first Christmas event we do.” The pandemic can’t stop the Festival of Trees. All of the events and fun can be accessed for free through an online portal. That’s also where you can view the festival’s trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO