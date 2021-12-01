ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CWhat’s The Christmas Festival of Lights at The Grotto

By Nicole DeCosta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin CWhat’s Portland host Nicole DeCosta...

Kaleah Mcilwain

See the Christmas lights at 34th Hampden Street, visit the German Christmas market at the Inner Harbor

Things to do with the family over Thanksgiving break. Visit the Festival of Trees (virtually). The Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees brings you all the magical traditions of the holidays to one place. The event will include an interactive Event Experience Portal, where folks from nearly anywhere can enjoy their favorite Festival of Trees traditions. From Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28 you can enjoy the festival for free all you have to do is fill out your name and email.
BALTIMORE, MD
KLTV

WebXtra: Nine Flags Christmas Festival lights up Nacogdoches on Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A big Saturday is planned for Nacogdoches with the Nine Flags Christmas Festival. More than 50 vendors will be on hand starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Nacogdoches, followed by the Lighted Christmas Parade sponsored by Nacogdoches area United Way. Fireworks light up the sky after the parade.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
New Britain Herald

Festival of Lights ceremony slated for this S unday night

BRISTOL – This coming Sunday, the Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation will host a Chanukah celebration with food, music and a candle lighting at a member’s home in Bristol starting at 5 p.m. The greater Bristol area’s Jewish community is invited to attend. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged at...
BRISTOL, CT
beverlypress.com

Festival of Lights is music to cantor’s ears

From the time she was young, Cantor Ilysia Pierce knew music was her calling. The New York native, whose family moved to the Los Angeles area when she was 10, said her late grandfather was a cantor, and she discovered a love for music as a teenager while attending Temple Beth Kodesh of West Hills, in the San Fernando Valley.
RELIGION
MyStateline.com

Let’s Try It: Steeped Coffee with Festival of Lights

On Let’s Try it tonight we are trying Steeped Coffee with Ted from Festival of Lights. You can get some Steeped Coffee for yourself at steepedcoffee.com and you can see the festival of lights at Sinnissippi Park now through New Years’ Eve. GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster...
ROCKTON, IL
pajaronian.com

Tree lighting ceremony kicks off city’s winter festivities

WATSONVILLE—As Santa Claus waved to the crowd of kids and parents running through the Watsonville City Plaza to meet him at Sunday’s tree lighting ceremony, the early day fire engine that carried him down Main Street and to the front of the city’s downtown park announced the arrival of Jolly Old St. Nick with a wailing siren.
WATSONVILLE, CA
DoingItLocal

Stratford’s Annual Menorah Lighting and Holiday Lighting Festival

#STRATFORD- The Town of Stratford is preparing for their traditional Menorah Lighting and Holiday Lighting Festival. Both events are sponsored by Athletic Brewing Company. In addition to these events, the Town’s Public Works Department is happy to announce that landmarks and buildings throughout Stratford will be also decorated for the Holidays, a new tradition as of 2020. Additionally, the Stratford Beautification Committee will assist in decorating Town buildings.
STRATFORD, CT
funcheap.com

Brisbane’s 2021 “Festival of Lights” Light Parade & Tree Lighting

This year’s event will begin with a vehicle light parade around town that ends at the Community Park. Once there, tradition includes the lighting of the holiday tree by our Volunteer of the Year and Mayor, Sharon Boggs and Mayor Cunningham, respectively. Event-goers can afterwards enjoy a tasty cup of hot cocoa, apple cider, and cookies by Cookie Crumbs SSF. The snow globe will be returning this year under the Gazebo, but face coverings are required and only should be removed for a quick photo capture. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entering/exiting.
BRISBANE, CA
UpNorthLive.com

Glen Arbor's Strolling Lights Festival brightens Giving Tuesday

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) - For Giving Tuesday, Glen Arbor’s Strolling Lights Festival is giving back to the community. Individuals, groups or organizations can sponsor a Christmas Tree to decorate. Each tree has a different theme. Some stand outs with organizers are the Glen Lake Christmas Tree Boat, The Toasted Sisters and the Glen Lake Fire Department trees.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Only In Hawaii

The Festival of Lights Christmas Boat Parade In Hawaii Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

If you want to get out and enjoy the festivities this season, this Christmas Boat Parade In Hawaii is not to be missed! Located at the Hawaii Kai Marina, this gorgeous festival will make you laugh and make you cheer. Bring all of your loved ones and check out this fun party this holiday season! […] The post The Festival of Lights Christmas Boat Parade In Hawaii Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
HAWAII STATE
kitsapdailynews.com

Festival of Chimes and Lights to wipe away the winter’s gloom

PORT ORCHARD — The annual Festival of Chimes and Lights is once again a drive-through affair this year. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, residents and visitors to Port Orchard can once again load up their cars and take part in a slow-rolling drive-through downtown on Bay Street.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Kind Of The Kick-Off To Christmas’: 32nd Annual Festival Of Trees Underway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is underway. It’s online again this year because of the pandemic. The event raises money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute but also is a way for families all over the area to get into the holiday spirit. “It’s kind of the kick-off to Christmas for us,” Laurie Lovaas of Catonsville said. “It’s always the first Christmas event we do.” The pandemic can’t stop the Festival of Trees. All of the events and fun can be accessed for free through an online portal. That’s also where you can view the festival’s trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses...
BALTIMORE, MD
225batonrouge.com

Downtown’s tree lighting and Festival of Lights event returns this Friday

Downtown Baton Rouge’s annual holiday celebration is back in person this year, and it’s all happening this Friday. The Festival of Lights includes the city’s official Christmas tree lighting, fireworks, ice skating and a real snow village. Coordinated by the Downtown Development District and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, it unfolds after sunset on Dec. 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Christmas Village Among ’10 Best Christmas Markets’ In The U.S.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders looking for a festive way to spend the holiday season don’t have to go far: Baltimore’s Christmas Village is considered one of the nation’s best Christmas markets. That’s according to a list compiled by Time Out magazine of the 10 best Christmas markets in the U.S. The list was based on outdoor markets where holiday shoppers can enjoy live music and snack on some grub while stocking up on gifts. Not surprisingly, Christmas Village–located at 501 Light St. in the city’s Inner Harbor–made the list. Here’s what the author had to say: “Baltimore’s Inner Harbor comes alive with holiday...
BALTIMORE, MD

