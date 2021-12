The regular season in most fantasy leagues is winding down, each and every week is more crucial for players. Most likely, the main contest that you, the reader or listener, will be paying attention to is the Steelers contest in B-More against the Ravens. Big Ben is strugglin but could get still be a good fantasy option? Is the offensive line strong enough to open holes for Najee Harris with the possibility with a patchwork offensive line? Is the Steeler defense a bad option after surrendering 41 points the last two games. not to mention all of the missing pieces? Get those answers and more as BTSC continues with the new weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO