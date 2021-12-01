13Investigates: Push for new laws to fight crime

Why on Earth would you ever want to live in a Home Owner Association neighborhood is beyond me. I'm telling you right now, the first thing I asked when buying my current house was do any of these properties have a Home Owner's Association? If my dream house was in an HOA neighborhood, it was crossed off the list. I will sleep in my truck before going into one of those places. I will be damned if someone will tell me what I can do to my house.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO