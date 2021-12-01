13Investigates: Push for new laws to fight crime

NEW YORK - The savage attack of a female correction officer last month appeared to have prompted the acting commissioner of the state prison system to issue a memo about a trend of "extremely disturbing assaults," said the union that represents officers. Officer Adrea Adamczyk, a five-year veteran at the...
Currently, San Francisco law only allows SFPD to view surveillance camera footage after an event occurs, except in certain situations. Following his one-on-one sit down with ABC7 News, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott is hoping the city will change that.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There have been 10 murders across Memphis in less than a week. The Shelby County Crime Commission reports a 12% increase in violent crime from last year, and just last month, Le Bonheur reported more than 131 children have been treated with shooting injuries so far this year.
From prosecutors to police officers, it is a distressing time to be a member of law enforcement. They’ve been buffeted by the soft-on-crime, anti-police movement in Colorado as across the nation. This cultural shift in disposition, and the resulting uptick in crime, inevitably chips away at the pride of public servants.
Cash seized from criminals has been used to create an outdoor gym in a park in Chirk. The equipment was installed at the Recreation Ground after the grant was given to the town council by the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin. The money came from the Your...
Ghislaine Maxwell's trial kicked off with two starkly different narratives about who she is and why she has been charged with sex trafficking. Maxwell, 59, "is a convenient stand-in" for the failure to prosecute Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim told jurors in a lower Manhattan courtroom Monday. But...
(The Center Square) – As the incidents of violent crime continue to increase in Illinois, a crime summit was held Monday to discuss ways to combat crime. Lawmakers, law enforcement officials and victims of crime gathered at the University of Illinois-Chicago to get feedback and legislative solutions to reduce violence.
(Hollywood, CA) — The Melrose Community is installing license plate recognition technology to help fight crime. Vice President of Melrose Action Peter Nicholas confirmed the decision did not involve the city or city property. It is not known where the cameras will be placed, but Nicholas said it will include both private and commercial properties. The data collected will only be accessible to law enforcement. The hope is that it will be easier to connect suspects to crimes if their vehicle is identified. Melrose Action has already raised more than 27-thousand dollars for the plate recognition technology.
We know he had a gun, the Commonwealth's Attorney has determined it was out and a round was in the chamber, but to this date, no one will confirm if Donovon Lynch was pointing his gun at the Virginia Beach Police officer who fatally shot him at the Oceanfront March 26.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are two separate efforts underway, one in Lexington and one that would be statewide, that would increase the role of cameras to help fight crime. Lexington Police presented a proposal to the Urban County Council this week that the council is expected to take up...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen Philadelphia police officers are on administrative duty because of concerns over some arrests. The police department says it noticed some discrepancies when looking into the arrests for gun crimes.
However, they didn’t provide any other details.
The department says this is part of a routine investigation of police officers’ daily activities.
FOP President John McNesby responded in a statement Monday evening: “The DA and police department should focus their efforts on murders and shootings and not the hardworking officers attempting to keep our community safe.”
We’re told the officers will stay on desk duty while the police department looks into the cases.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Don’t be the reason a family spends future holidays without their loved one — that’s part of the message law enforcement gave while announcing the “Click It Or Ticket” campaign. State agencies visited the Albany Police Department on Monday and asked everyone to help in keeping...
BANGOR, Maine — On Black Friday, you may want to prioritize safety for yourself and your loved ones. A relatively newer option has been growing in popularity the last couple of years: doorbell security systems with a camera. These devices connect to an app on smartphones that allows people to...
Suspected Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley along with his parents, who were arrested early Saturday while hiding in a warehouse, have expressed “no remorse,” after an attack that killed four high school students, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said on MSNBC. “We’ve not seen any remorse” from James and Jennifer...
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly shooting his son's football coach on the city's east side in November. On Nov. 22, police were called to the 3600 block of North Chester Avenue, near 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
DELMARVA – As many are gearing up for holiday parades, community members are urged to keep safety a priority. With national events we’ve seen unfold, including in Wisconsin where a festive event turned deadly after a man drove an SUV into a Christmas parade and killed six, local law enforcement is stepping up to avoid the same outcome.
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — More efforts are being made to push forward Joker's Law after one local representative proposed legislation last month. At Big Toms grill and bar in Cleveland Bradley County Deputy Eduardo Choate and K9 Joker are adding signatures to their petition to raise awareness for Joker’s law. This...
The cancer that is hate is on the rise — the list of incidents grows ever longer, the victims more diverse, even technology has become an enabler. When a hate crime captures the public’s attention, the cry among those justifiably appalled is always: “Do something.” But the moment fades, an assault becomes just another assault — the racial epithet or ethnic slur, the permanent wound to the psyche too often forgotten by all but the victim.
