New World's had a rough go of it the last few months since launch, and while the game isn't dying like many would have you believe, it is going through some major growing pains. One major source of contention has been the endgame gear changes that Amaozn has implemented. Responding to feedback, the development team has detailed what they are doing to address the concerns, admitting that it's "clear" the team was wrong in how they approached them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO