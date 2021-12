The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, which has now resulted in four deaths, came out firing from a bathroom, authorities have said after reviewing surveillance footage. The Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters on Wednesday that law enforcement officials were going through hours of video from cameras across the school to map the suspect’s actions, but said that his targets “appeared random”, according to The New York Times. He added that the shootings were “absolutely brutally cold-hearted” but that no motive has been identified. The suspect was being held at a juvenile detention centre as of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO