Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has halted any cooperation with the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection, his attorney has said. “Over the last several weeks, Mr. Meadows has consistently sought in good faith to pursue an accommodation with the Select Committee and up until yesterday we believed that could be obtained,” Meadows attorney George Terwilliger wrote in a letter to the the committee, which was first reported by CNN. Mr Terwilliger added that he and his client had “agreed to provide thousands of pages of responsive documents” and appear “voluntarily” for a deposition to...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO