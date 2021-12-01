Firegirl Coming December 14 on PC, 2022 on Consoles

Twelve Minutes Heads To PlayStation Consoles And Switch In December. Annapurna Interactive is a popular video game publisher that has released various, niche games based upon stories and unique gameplay, namely Due Process, Solar Ash and recently released, The Pathless. Annapurna Interactive along with Luis Antonio worked together to release Twelve Minutes on PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on August 19th, 2021. Today, Annapurna Interactive has announced that the engaging, interesting story-based video game will be heading to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on December 7th, 2021.
Comments / 0