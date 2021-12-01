Firegirl Coming December 14 on PC, 2022 on Consoles

The next installment of classic Disney games hits store shelves today with the release of Disney Classic Games Collection: Aladdin, The Lion King and The Jungle Book. While both Aladdin and The Lion King were released in a previous bundle, this is the first time that The Jungle Book has seen a re-release, and there’s actually more Aladdin to be had here too. Whereas only the Sega Genesis version was in the first collection, this new release includes both the Genesis and the Super Nintendo versions. The same goes for The Jungle Book game. Those who one that first collection don’t have to worry too much about having to grab this one though, as all the new content can be acquired via “The Jungle Book and More Aladdin” pack, which sells for $9.99.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO