1. Washington Capitals: 33 Points (14-4-5) The Washington Capitals had an epic collapse Tuesday night, letting up four goals in the third period to lose a 5-4 game to the Florida Panthers. The Caps were outshot 27-2 in the third period as the Panthers were able to seize the momentum and pour on the goals while at home. This has been the first time that the Caps have looked the part of an injured team. They came into the season as a thing team and are currently without Anthony Mantha, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, Justin Schultz, and Conor Sheary.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO