NFL

Seahawks sign RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

By Zac Wassink
 5 days ago
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time this season, veteran running back and future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson is back.

As Chase Goodbread noted for the NFL's website, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Wednesday the team has signed Peterson to its practice squad.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection remained available through the start of the campaign and until the Tennessee Titans took a flier on him last month after starting ball-carrier and former Most Valuable Player candidate Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury. Peterson mostly failed to impress, however, and the Titans waived him last week after he accumulated 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in three games.

The 36-year-old is fifth on the all-time rushing yards list with 14,902. Current Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is fourth with 15,269 yards.

ESPN's Seth Walder notes fans should keep expectations realistic regarding what Peterson can possibly offer Seattle or any team at this point:

