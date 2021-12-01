ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sandra Oh is fighting for Asian representation: 'When I was growing up, I never saw my face on the cover'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikaq1_0dBdLK0H00
Press Association

Sandra Oh doesn't take for granted that she is on the cover of People as one of the publication's 2021 People of the Year.

"It means so much to me to be on this cover," the 12-time Primetime Emmy nominee said for the accompanying cover story. "When I was growing up, I never saw my face on the cover. To be asked to be on the cover is a great privilege, because it normalizes things for my nephews and nieces. Hopefully, they're not missing something that I feel like I was always missing."

Oh also reflected on appearing at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh this March, where she gave an inspiring speech. The protest happened days after eight victims, six of whom were women of Asian descent, were shot and killed at three Atlanta-area spas.

"It was really just, 'I want to be with people,' and I'm not just talking Asian people," Oh, 50, told People, referring to how she felt then. "There was a lot of pain and outrage, and when that happens, you need to gather together. It's the only way to get through, is together. If you're standing side-by-side with someone who's not your gender or not your race, you can just go, 'Okay, we're standing beside each other for this. We have commonality here.' For me, it was mostly, I really will say that it was about trying to also move through fear."

Oh has broken barriers for on-screen Asian representation. In 2018, she became the first-ever woman of Asian descent to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the lead actress category for her work in Killing Eve. (She just finished filming the fourth and final season.) More recently, she played Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim in Netflix's The Chair—placing a Korean-American woman in a position of power usually occupied by white men at a prestigious university.

Watch Oh discuss it all below.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Michael B. Jordan opens up about Lori Harvey: 'I finally found what love was'

Michael B. Jordan wouldn't have taken the leading role in A Journal for Jordan, or in any romantic movie, at any other point in his life. "There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’" the 34-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter for a new cover story. "But I finally found what love was."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Sandra Oh explains why being on the cover of People ‘means so much’

Sandra Oh has been named one of People magazine’s People of the Year and she said the honor is particularly significant for her. “It means so much to me to be on this cover,” she told the publication in an interview released Wednesday. “When I was growing up, I never saw my face on the cover.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
Closer Weekly

Sandra Bullock Reveals If She and Keanu Reeves Were Ever More Than Friends

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have starred in two blockbuster films together, cementing their status as a powerful onscreen duo. For over two decades, the pair have been photographed together and share nothing but kind things about each other with the public. Naturally, fans have always wondered if they actually ever took their relationship to the next level. Sandra has finally revealed the truth about their connection.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Smoked So Much While Filming New Movie He Got Nicotine Poisoning 3 Times

When the potential movie role of a lifetime comes along, an actor knows that the opportunity comes with certain sacrifices. Leonardo DiCaprio ate an actual raw bison liver and toughed it through the bitter -40 degree cold for his Oscar-winning role as Hugh Glass in 2015’s The Revenant. Natalie Portman underwent extreme ballet training and shed 20 pounds from her 5-foot-3 frame for Black Swan, which earned her first and only Academy Award for Best Actress.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian People#When I Was Growing Up#The Chair#Korean American
Life and Style Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: People Apparently Think Parker Schnabel Looks Very Similar to a ‘Star Wars’ Actor

Hey Outsiders, take a good long look at Gold Rush mine boss Parker Schnabel. Does he remind you of somebody? Yeah, we see it, too—Kylo Ren. For those of you who don’t know, Kylo Ren(Adam Driver) is an evil Jedi Padawan supreme leader who appeared in the most recent Star Wars flicks. And if you do a quick google search, you’ll notice that he is a near-exact replica of Parker Schnabel. Really, the only noticeable difference is their hair colors.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fetty Wap Speaks Out On Prison Sentence: "If It Ain't Life, It Ain't Forever"

New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Mistress Says They Are Single + People Are Crazy to Expect Them to Be Together

Martell Holt’s affair has been a hot topic on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans are still discussing part 1 of the season 3 reunion. Martell Holt was put in the hot seat by Carlos King. He talked to Martell and Melody Holt about the demise of their marriage. Of course, Martell’s fifth child was also brought up. At one point, Carlos said that Martell’s former mistress Arionne Curry must have been much more than a side chick. He pointed to the fact that Martell had been dealing with Arionne for five-plus years. So Carlos feels that this means Martell loves her. He even asked if Martell would have married Arionne instead if he met her before he met Melody.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy