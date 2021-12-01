ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Are Expecting 2nd Child Together: ‘Can’t Wait to Meet You’ 

By Miranda Siwak
 5 days ago
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

And baby makes four! Aaron Paul and wife Lauren Paul (née Parsekian) announced the upcoming addition of their family.

'Breaking Bad' Cast: Where Are They Now?

“We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already. ♥️🐣,” Lauren, 34, captioned an Instagram snap on Wednesday, December 1, of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Story, kissing her growing belly.

Courtesy of Lauren Paul/Instagram

The couple, who wed in 2013, previously welcomed Story in February 2018.

“There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” Lauren captioned an Instagram snap of the newborn at the time. The Breaking Bad alum, 42, for his part, posted a snap of the baby’s foot via his social media. He captioned the pic, “My heart.”

Less than one year later, the Path alum opened up about how the married couple maintained their relationship while raising a toddler.

“Everything is just about communicating our love for one another and having mommy-daddy time,” the Idaho native exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019. “It’s important to have that, and it’s important to have daddy-daughter time solo, or mommy-daughter time. You need to have your own private moments together. I never forget where it all began and that was with Lauren and I, so hold onto that, cherish it [and] never let it go.”

At the time, Aaron couldn’t help but gush over Story’s milestones.

“Truthfully, it’s kind of like, ‘I got this! Don’t worry about it!’” the actor told Us. “It’s just so sweet! My little baby girl just laying there and now she’s kind of singing to me as I’m changing her diaper,” noting that she was “right on the cusp of potty training.”

He continued, “You never think you could love them any more but then all of a sudden your heart explodes in a way that you never imaged possible and then you do and it just keeps growing.”

Since then, the Kind Campaign cofounder has also frequently gushed over her beau and their daughter via social media.

“8 years married today, 10 years together and I truly love you more this second than I ever have,” Lauren captioned an Instagram tribute post to the El Camino actor in May. “For things like the fact that you subconsciously have a hair rubber band around your wrist at all times now. Just in case she needs it. And because you love to do her hair. You’re just everything good. There have been beautiful, hard, thrilling, sad, mundane, peaceful, new chapters and everything in between and there’s no one I’d rather live it ALL with. ♥️”

