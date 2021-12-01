Qualcomm And Razor Attack Handheld Gaming

Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for next generation gaming devices. The official news today begins with Qualcomm as today is Day 2 of the Snapdragon Tech Summit. Heads up, grab some more popcorn as today was just as packed as yesterday. Let's start with Gaming. I know, with how important mobile games have become, it was only a matter of time for Qualcomm to give us a dedicated handheld gaming platform with its new Snapdragon 3x Gen 1. The company is describing this as a purpose-built platform designed to create a whole new category of dedicated gaming devices that offers the most demanding of gamers with the best way to play. I don't know about you, but I prefer hardware controls, and that's just part of the story. Not only does it deliver best-in-class performance, but it also runs Android games and even let's you stream content from cloud gaming libraries. This means you can stream PC games away from your desktop and also run entertainment apps from wherever you are, and at any time as well. This, along with the entire arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies we heard of yesterday, will all allow for a new and premium category of gaming devices we've never seen before. Qualcomm also announced a handheld gaming developer kit they are making with Razer – but like I said, unfortunately it’s just for developers. The concept devices we played with today are pretty awesome, and again this is just the tip of the iceberg, so follow the first link in the description to learn more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO