Star Stable Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With Latest Seasonal Update

By Joseph Bradford Posted: Category: News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Stable, the horse-themed MMO, is getting into the holiday spirit with a seasonal update bringing winter to Jorvik. The Winter Festival's update brings the holiday cheer to the world, turning the landscape into a winter wonderland. Winter has come to Jorvik, with the event running until January 12th,...

