Hori Shows Off Pokémon Legends Arceus Switch Accessories

Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pokémon: Pikachu Vortex Impressions. There have been a lot of Pokemon gaming peripherals released over the years, but PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pokémon: Pikachu Vortex stands out from the crowd. It’s a huge step up on the default Nintendo Switch joy-cons and an absolute delight to play with. This is especially relevant to gamers who prefer open-world games with a lot of running around. PowerA has a wide selection of Switch controllers available, and this is only one of many. That said, the Pikachu Vortex is definitely one of the company’s most striking designs. If you’re looking for a solid new Switch controller or make a habit of collecting Pokemon gaming gear, then this controller might be for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO