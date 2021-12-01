ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hori Shows Off Pokémon Legends Arceus Switch Accessories

hardcoregamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many Pokémon players are currently making their way through Sinnoh in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a new/old adventure in the region is just over a month away. Pokémon Legends Arceus is...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
imore.com

Keep your Switch Lite looking great with this HORI screen protector at 50% off

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a great little machine but keeping it looking as good as new isn't always easy. As a device that's supposed to be used on the go, you're going to need a screen protector to make sure that the display looks as good next year as it did yesterday. HORI is a brand with a long history of making great screen protectors and now is a great time to pick one up.
VIDEO GAMES
iclarified.com

Razer Gaming Accessories On Sale for Up to 60% Off [Deal]

$34.99 (-42% from $59.99) $69.99 (-30% from $99.99) $29.99 (-40% from $49.99) $89.99 (-40% from $149.99) $19.99 (-60% from $49.99) $129.99 (-28% from $179.99) $34.99 (-42% from $59.99) $49.99 (-50% from $99.99) $44.99 (-44% from $79.99) $129.99 (-28% from $179.99) $69.99 (-30% from $99.99) $99.99 (-33% from $149.99) $19.99 (-60%...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes hint at new Hisuian form in Legends Arceus

A library book in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl seems to have teased a Hisuian form for Qwilfish, as well as some other possible Pokemon Legends Arceus details. While its gameplay may be very different, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has a lot in common with the upcoming Pokemon Legends Arceus when it comes to setting. Now, the remakes may have given us our first clue to the connections between both games and a possible new form for Qwilfish.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon#Cartridges#Essentials
imore.com

Personalize your (or your kid's) Switch with 50% off PowerA accessories

PowerA is one of the top accessory makers for Nintendo Switch and for Black Friday, PowerA is giving gamers some steep discounts on everything from controllers to travel cases. PowerA has tons of great deals on gaming accessories for several consoles and many of them come in a variety of styles so you can find the perfect fit for you.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Grab this Pokémon Nintendo Switch case while it's on sale for Black Friday

While hunting around for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals this year, don't forget to grab a Nintendo Switch carrying case for your portable console. That way, you can keep it safe while traveling around with it. There are plenty of cases to choose from, but some offer more conveniences than others, like more storage space or a more helpful handle.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center Singapore Reveals Pre-Order Bonus For Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Center Singapore has announced their pre-order bonus for Pokemon Legends Arceus. Fans who pre-order Pokemon Legends Arceus from Pokemon Center Singapore will receive a folding fan with an illustration of Arceus, Pikachu, and the three starter Pokemon from the game. Check it out below:. What do you think? Let...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

This Enhanced Pokémon Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is Slick and Adorable

Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pokémon: Pikachu Vortex Impressions. There have been a lot of Pokemon gaming peripherals released over the years, but PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pokémon: Pikachu Vortex stands out from the crowd. It’s a huge step up on the default Nintendo Switch joy-cons and an absolute delight to play with. This is especially relevant to gamers who prefer open-world games with a lot of running around. PowerA has a wide selection of Switch controllers available, and this is only one of many. That said, the Pikachu Vortex is definitely one of the company’s most striking designs. If you’re looking for a solid new Switch controller or make a habit of collecting Pokemon gaming gear, then this controller might be for you.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Travel
NME

Players discover ‘Pokémon Arceus’ tease in ​​‘Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’

Players think they’ve found a hint about the the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus game in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. While most of the Canalave Library faithfully recreates the stories found in the original Diamond & Pearl games, hidden away on the second floor is an entirely new book, titled “The Sea’s Legend” which was apparently “only recently discovered”. Here’s the tale in full, via IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
newswatchtv.com

HORI – Change The Way You Game Forever

Some of us take gaming a little more seriously than others, and for those people, we have HORI to thank for our ever-expanding navigation through virtual worlds. Integrate your game life with real life with the HORI 3D surround gaming neck set with this revolutionary wearable tech resting on your shoulders.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Ruined King review for Nintendo Switch: A ruined League of Legends RPG

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a turn-based RPG from Airship Syndicate that aims to deliver an epic and story-rich experience set in the League of Legends universe. It fails in that aim. It’s still an attractive game with great art direction, and the battle system is a successful evolution of the old Grandia formula. However, in review, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is handicapped by its uninspired narrative, wonky UI, and a distracting number of technical problems large and small on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pokemon Go’s next season will be called the Season of Heritage, seems to be themed around Legends: Arceus

With the end of the Season of Mischief, Niantic is looking to the past for its next season of Pokémon Go content. Starting on Dec. 1, the Season of Heritage will begin in Pokémon Go, which will run all the way until March 1, 2022. No further details were shared along with the announcement, but Niantic said this season will “look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future.”
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Review: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for Nintendo Switch

Return to Sinnoh and experience generation IV yet again with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes on the Nintendo Switch. With a new chibi art style and an expanded Grand Underground, can these remakes surpass their original DS counterparts? Unfortunately, for the veteran player, it’s more of a foul poffin than a perfect one.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are the second biggest Switch physical launch in Japan

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are off to a great start in Japan, with the second biggest Switch physical game launch ever. Between the two versions, 1.39m copies were sold in the first three days, according to Famitsu. This includes retail versions, the double pack and download card purchases; it doesn't include digital downloads from the eShop.
FIFA
imore.com

15 Switch accessories under $30 every gamer needs this Cyber Monday

My Nintendo Switch is my absolute favorite entertainment device. I take it with me everywhere, whether I'm stepping out to run errands, waiting at the doctor's office, or going on a trip. However, there are a few accessories that make my life that much better when using it. After all, while it is amazing, it isn't perfect, so some things can enhance your experience with it and others can protect it better. Fortunately, with Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals running wild, you can grab these accessories at a huge discount right now. They're all under $30.
VIDEO GAMES
cameratimes.org

$200 off: Panasonic GH5 II PLUS Free Accessories Kit for $1,497

Cyber Monday Deals 2021: now you can save $200 plus free 128GB SD Card, Slinger Shoulder Bag, cleaning kit & more on Panasonic GH5 II camera at Adorama. The final price is $1,497.99. Really amazing deal, so just get it right now before out of stock!. $200 off on Panasonic...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy