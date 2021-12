BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move towards our north. We continue to remain in the warm sector of the system with temperatures climbing. Winds have also increased across parts of Downeast Maine. This is where the strongest winds will be tonight. A Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of Midcoast & Downeast. Southerly winds could gust upwards of 50 mph. This could result in downed tree limbs and the threat of some coastal flooding. Strong cold front moving through the region will bring areas of rain. Most of which should be clear of the region after midnight. Behind the front, winds shift out of the west & will die down slightly, but this will also draw in colder air. Some spots in the mountains could see a transition from rain to snow late tonight. Concern will also be wet roadways freezing over into early Tuesday as temperatures drop.

BANGOR, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO