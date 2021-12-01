ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Oakland A’s reportedly have their sights on Tropicana as potential ballpark

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Oakland Athletics are reportedly interested in the Tropicana Hotel and Casino on the Strip as a possible site for a baseball stadium, according to a new report.

According to CNBC, that another site under consideration was the Wynn golf course. Another site possibly in the running is an unnamed property owned by Caesars Entertainment. But before that would even be considered, they’d have to bid on the land and put together a public-private financing plan.

A spokesperson for the A’s declined to comment saying “the Oakland Athletics can’t confirm this report and do not have a comment at this time.”

The A’s have openly explored Las Vegas for potential relocation this year amid ongoing negotiations for a new baseball stadium in Oakland.

The Las Vegas Aviators asked its fan base last month to speak up about a possible relocation of its parent team, the Oakland A’s, to the Las Vegas valley.

Bally’s Corporation announced in April that they bought the Tropicana Las Vegas from Gaming and Leisure Properties and operated by Penn National Gaming in a deal worth $308 million.

The Tropicana is one of the Las Vegas Strip’s oldest resorts, opening in 1957. The deal is expected to close in early 2022.

