Riverdale: Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Arrives in New Photos

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released a batch of photos for "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)", the fourth episode of Riverdale's "Rivervale" event. The episode will feature the long-awaited crossover with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka, who is expected to reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman. The crossover was first confirmed...

Related
cartermatt.com

Riverdale season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Sabrina Spellman’s big showcase!

Let’s face it: Riverdale season 6 episode 4 is an installment people have been looking forward to seeing for quite some time — and for good reason! Even before the show premiered its “Rivervale” five-part event, we learned that Kiernan Shipka was going to be appearing as Sabrina. Now, that moment is just about here.
Elite Daily

Sabrina Finally Makes Her Big Riverdale Entrance In This New Promo

There’s only two episodes left in Riverdale’s wildly unpredictable “Rivervale” event, and it has finally arrived at the moment everyone has been waiting for. The next new episode will bring Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Sabrina Spellman into the world of Riverdale, but her long-awaited crossover isn’t the only big surprise on it way. The Riverdale Season 6, Episode 4 promo also teases a totally unexpected kiss between Betty and Cheryl... or at least, two women who appear to be Betty and Cheryl.
Collider

'Riverdale' Creator Promises Sabrina's Fatal Ending Will Be Addressed

The town of Riverdale has seen many things over a span of five going on six seasons. There have been serial killers, a cult, multiple gang wars, and a few murder mysteries along the way, but Season 6's first story arc, titled “Rivervale,” might be its craziest to date. The...
ComicBook

Riverdale: 100th Episode Photos Tease Return to Classic Archie

The CW has released a new batch of photos for "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox", the fifth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is expected to serve as the finale for the currently-ongoing "Rivervale" event, which has brought a spooky and bizarre approach to the Town with Pep. Given how eccentric the event has gone so far — with human sacrifices, ancient curses, the literal Devil, and so much more — it was safe to assume the episode would get surreal, and it definitely looks like that's the case. The episode is expected to feature a return to the "Classic Archie" alternate reality, which was first teased in a dream sequence in Season 1. Based on the photos, it looks like even more characters will be getting comic-accurate twists on their looks — and real Archie comics will even appear in the episode.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiernan Shipka
Person
Casey Cott
Person
Mädchen Amick
Person
Vanessa Morgan
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Madelaine Petsch
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Charles Melton
geekspin.co

How is Sabrina Spellman alive in Riverdale?

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) sacrificed her life to stop the Void from destroying the world and everyone she loves at the end of the series finale of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina last December. But in this week’s episode of Riverdale, as revealed in the synopsis, photos, and promo videos for the upcoming installment, Sabrina is very much alive, leading fans to wonder how is that possible.
justjaredjr.com

Cheryl Blossom & Sabrina Spellman Team Up On 'Riverdale' Tonight!

It’s happening – Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) heads to Rivervale on TONIGHT’S (December 7) all new episode of Riverdale!. The new episode is the second-to-last of the five-episode event, and it also marks the show’s 99th episode. In “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s),” as Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl...
Elite Daily

Everyone Is Making Literal Deals With The Devil In This New Riverdale Promo

Things are getting seriously spooky in season 6 of Riverdale. In the first two episodes to air in November, so many supernatural happenings went down in the not-so-sleepy town, and it doesn’t seem like the chaos will slow anytime soon. In a new, sneak preview of Season 6, Episode 3, things get darker than ever, so prepare yourself for even more frights.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES
