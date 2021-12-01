Riverdale: Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Arrives in New Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox", the fifth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is expected to serve as the finale for the currently-ongoing "Rivervale" event, which has brought a spooky and bizarre approach to the Town with Pep. Given how eccentric the event has gone so far — with human sacrifices, ancient curses, the literal Devil, and so much more — it was safe to assume the episode would get surreal, and it definitely looks like that's the case. The episode is expected to feature a return to the "Classic Archie" alternate reality, which was first teased in a dream sequence in Season 1. Based on the photos, it looks like even more characters will be getting comic-accurate twists on their looks — and real Archie comics will even appear in the episode.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO