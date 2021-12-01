ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings to Record Advance Ticket Sales as Movie Theaters Keep Wary Eye on Omicron Variant

By Rebecca Rubin and K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SquXT_0dBdK2Rv00

Movie theaters across the globe have been experiencing a kind of pent-up demand that hasn’t been seen in… a while.

At the center of stratospheric anticipation is everyone’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger, who takes the spotlight in Sony’s “ Spider-Man: No Way Home .” The comic book epic, which serves as a culmination to the Tom Holland -led trilogy and co-stars Zendaya as MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, hits theaters on Dec. 17.

When tickets went on sale on Nov. 29, some online sites crashed because they had trouble keeping up with demand. Hundreds of showtimes sold out immediately, leaving theater owners to hastily add as many additional screenings as their venues could realistically handle.

Immediately selling out showtimes? In this economy? It’s a welcome champagne problem for the beleaguered movie theater business. After big-budget tentpoles like “No Time to Die,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” started the box office’s slow recovery, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” presents the best chance yet to reinvigorate ticket sales and bring audiences back to cinemas. But the movie faces an adversary even more threatening than Doctor Octopus or Mysterio: Omicron, the newest strain of COVID-19 that is spreading around the world, potentially ushering in a new spike in cases. Though there’s little known about the variant, it could deter people from indoor activities, like going to the movies.

For now, audiences do not appear to be concerned.

Online ticketing service Fandango reported “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has shattered its pre-sale records for 2021, beating out Marvel ’s “Black Widow.” Impressively, it’s keeping up with films that premiered prior to COVID-19, resulting in Fandango’s best first-day advance ticket sales since 2019’s superhero smash “Avengers: Endgame” (which ultimately debuted to a head-spinning $357 million). On Fandango, “No Way Home” is actually outpacing blockbuster titles such as “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Though “No Way Home” is expected to notch a heroic start at the domestic box office, news of robust pre-sales does not necessarily mean Holland’s latest “Spider-Man” adventure will beat — or even match — opening weekend tallies for “Infinity War” ($258 million domestic debut), “The Last Jedi” ($220 million domestic debut), or “The Rise of Skywalker” ($177 million domestic debut). Buying movie stubs beforehand indicates there’s solid anticipation among the property’s core fanbase, but it doesn’t always translate to inaugural box office records. For instance, Fandango reported in October that pre-sales for “No Time to Die,” the latest James bond sequel, had been pacing ahead of “F9: The Fast Saga” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” as well as its 007 predecessor “Spectre,” at the same point in their sales cycle. “No Time to Die” in its first weekend generated $55 million, a lower three-day haul than all of the aforementioned titles.

Since the pandemic, general audiences have gotten in the habit of purchasing tickets early to snag seats that aren’t too close to other customers. Also, several major chains have eliminated the option to buy tickets in person, so patrons have had to digitally reserve chairs before getting to the theaters.

“For a lot of theatergoers, seating placement is much more important now than in pre-pandemic times, given that social distancing is a major component of being safe and feeling safe these days,” says Jeff Bock, a box office analyst with Exhibitor Relations. “Before it was a matter of getting the best seat for a viewing experience. Now, it is more about getting away from the crowds.”

“Black Widow” ranked as Fandango’s top pre-seller of 2021 prior to “No Way Home,” but it’s Sony’s “Venom” sequel — with $90 million in North America — that landed the biggest domestic opening weekend of the year. “No Way Home” hopes to supplant that benchmark. When it comes to Holland’s prior solo ventures, 2017’s “Homecoming” opened to $117 million and 2019’s “Far From Home” bowed to $92 million.

“‘Spider-Man’ is destined to be the largest debut of 2021, as long as Omicron doesn’t shut down theaters and/or spook audiences,” Bock says.

Beyond bragging rights to be among the first to watch Peter Parker — a.k.a. Spider-Man — grapple with the fallout of the whole world finding out his true identity, theaters operators are incentivizing moviegoers with decidedly 2021 gimmicks. In one case, AMC Theatres has partnered with Sony Pictures to offer 86,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to A-List subscribers who buy tickets to Dec. 16 screenings.

Movie industry experts have several reasons to be optimistic about “No Way Home.” At a time when superhero stories have never been hotter, Spider-Man is easily the most ubiquitous Spandexed vigilante to headline a feature film in 2021. “Shang-Chi” ($75 million domestic debut) and “Eternals” ($71 million domestic debut) were high on radars for Marvel enthusiasts, but those title characters weren’t yet household names. By contrast, nearly everyone on the planet has at least heard of Spider-Man. And, in what’s expected to be the biggest crossover event since “Avengers: Endgame,” director Jon Watts managed to feature villains from past “Spider-Man” franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. It’s a call sheet that’s sure to have fans salivating.

Spidey is especially vital to the box office because of his global appeal. “Homecoming” hit $880 million at the worldwide box office, while its follow-up “Far From Home” glided by the $1 billion mark.

In the United Kingdom, Holland’s birthplace, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is experiencing some of that sky-high interest. Theatre chain Vue says it sold more than 150,000 tickets to “No Way Home” on Monday alone, setting a company record for the highest volume on launch day in history. Sales were double that of pre-orders for Vue’s previous record-holder “Avengers: Endgame” (which opened to $55 million in the U.K.) and four times as much as “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (which opened to $37 million in the U.K.).

“We have seen this week just how excited our customers are to see the much-anticipated film, with its opening day of pre-sales smashing all our previous records,” Eduardo Leal, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment said. “This goes to show just how much […] demand [there is] for great films, such as this, on the big screen, where they belong.”

At many theaters in the U.K.’s biggest cities, including London, evening showings on the opening day are completely sold out. Being one of the first crowds to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home” comes with perks, something so elusive that tickets for first-day screenings have been listed on eBay in the U.K. for tens of thousands of dollars. However, none have attracted buyers and bids… yet.

One seller was attempting to sell four tickets to a 7 p.m. 2D showing at Showcase Cinema de Lux in Nottingham for £15,000 ($20,000), although a handful of tickets were still available for that showing (albeit not seated together). At the time of writing, the listing had 11 watchers.

Another seller was offering four tickets to a 12 p.m. showing at the Odeon cinema in London’s Leicester Square for £650 ($865), despite around a third of the tickets for that showing still being available for that screening. The group of tickets originally cost £70 ($93) and, at the time of writing, the listing has five watchers. A 7:30 p.m. screening of the film at the same theatre is entirely sold-out, however.

Scalpers or not, film exhibitors are eager to welcome Holland’s web-slinging hero back to the big screen.

“We are excited for the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on the big screen, another milestone as the sector continues to recover,” an Odeon spokesperson told Variety . “We truly believe films like this are best experienced at the cinema, with the magic of the big screen, comfortable seats and delicious food and drink treats.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Debuts Eye-Popping First Teaser, ‘Part One’ Title

Sony Pictures Animation pulled the curtain back on its follow-up to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on Saturday, unveiling the first footage of the upcoming animated sequel. The teaser caps off with the reveal of the title “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” along with a surprise subtitle “Part One,” suggesting that more “Spider-Verse” sequels are on the way. The new footage picks up where the first “Spider-Verse” left off, showing Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) relaxing in his bed while listening to Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower.” After being contacted by Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) from an alternate dimension,...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Director of Film Marketing Crystal Ponzio-Busto Joins Crooked Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Crooked Media hired Crystal Ponzio-Busto, an eight-year veteran of Netflix, to lead marketing for the podcasting and media company. As Crooked’s SVP of marketing, Ponzio-Busto will oversee marketing and communications strategy for the brand, working to broaden its reach in podcasting, digital content and ecommerce and helping to launch Crooked’s upcoming TV and film projects. Most recently, Ponzio-Busto was director of films marketing at Netflix, where she developed campaigns for titles including Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” — which picked up Netflix’s first-ever feature film Oscar nominations — “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “The Two Popes,” both of which also were Oscar-nominated. She...
MOVIES
metaflix.com

Pre-Sale Demand for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Crashed Ticket Seller Sites

Demand for tickets to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was so great at the stroke of midnight on Monday that multiple sites crashed at the sudden crush of traffic. The occurrence is a first since the pandemic swept the globe, representing a proverbial light at the end of the tunnel for movie studios and exhibitors.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Zendaya
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
abc17news.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ overloaded ticket sites. That’s good news for theaters

Tickets for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” overloaded ticket sites Monday. That’s great news for the box office. Fans complained on social media Monday that ticket sites such as AMC were backed up. This delayed them from getting advance tickets to the newest film featuring the web-slinging hero, which hits theaters on December 17.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

What Time Do ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tickets Go On Sale?

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is the most anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe release in recent memory. The film from Jon Watts will reportedly bring an ending of sorts to the Homecoming trilogy from the partnership of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. If that’s the case, the grand finale of the Spidey threequel will go out with a bang, as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange navigate a Multiverse of villains past — like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church).
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Tom Holland And Jamie Foxx Promote Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Going On Sale On Spider-Monday

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx are hyping up Spider-Monday. Tickets to the movie go on sale then, and fans are chomping at the bit to get their chance at more of this story however they can. Sony and Marvel Studios have flooded social media with different versions of trailers. More clips have emerged in the last week than the previous 4 months combined. A lot of fans believed that the last trailer would be the final word until the movie is released. But, there has been no shortage of glimpses at this modified Sinister Six and new elements of Spider-Man in action. Foxx has been amped to promote this film from the moment he got cast. Holland can't believe it's almost here and wants to tell all the fans about the entire story. Check out the promo down below:
MOVIES
TheStreet

AMC, Sony Offer NFTs to Advance 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Ticket Buyers

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Report and Sony (SONY) - Get SONY GROUP CORPORATION SPONSORED ADR Report are getting in on the NFT act. The two companies said that they would offer 86,000 nonfungible tokens to members of the theater chain's AMC Stubs Premiere, AMC Stubs A-List and AMC Investor Connect who order tickets for the opening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in advance.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Movie Theaters#The Movies#Sony#Omicron
Fandango

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Tickets Now on Sale: Watch Special Cast Message

Tickets are now on sale to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in the theater of your choice with your family and friends. In the thrilling adventure, friendly neighborhood hero Peter Parker (Tom Holland) yearns to return to the days when no one knew his secret identity as Spider-Man, hoping he can once again enjoy a so-called "normal" life with his friends, especially MJ (Zendaya). Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumbarbatch) helps out, but his spell also unleashes powerful villains from across multiple universes. Now Peter is faced with his greatest challenge yet, which threatens to forever alter everyone's future, including his own.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME "Tickets Now On Sale" Promo And Two More Posters Released

A couple of international posters have also been released, though one of them weirdly makes use of the red and blue costume from Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. This could be an attempt to market the movie to those looking for that familiar, "classic" Spider-Man imagery, of course,...
MOVIES
KRMG

Movie theater chain reports COVID-era record ticket sales for kids

PLANO, Texas — Cinemark reports strong ticket sales for kids at its theaters Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, the highest the movie theater chain has seen since the pandemic started. Cinemark attributes the ticket sales increase to the many family-friendly films premiering during the holiday season. Movies like “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”,...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX poster swings online

A new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived online, inviting fans to enter the multiverse in IMAX when the Tom Holland-led Marvel sequel swings into cinemas around the world later this month; check it out below along with a couple of new promo spots…. For the first time...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Encanto’ Leads & ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Crosses $100M In Lackluster Post-Holiday Weekend, But Good Times Ahead With ‘Spider-Man’ – Sunday Update

Sunday Writethru final with chart: As is typical, the weekend following the Thanksgiving stretch is a downer. And even duly so over omicron headlines, coupled with a Disney animated movie that isn’t as mass-appealing as its predecessors. Read Encanto, which grossed $12.7M estimated second weekend, -53%. That second weekend is lower than the pre-pandemic second weekend takes of some of Disney’s lowest grossing Thanksgiving titles, i.e. The Good Dinosaur ($15.3M) and Tangled ($21.6M), however, it’s a tad higher than the second wide December weekend of The Princess and the Frog which in the lead-up to Christmas did $12.1M in its second frame over Dec. 18-20,...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Films of 2021

It’s been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic transformed the way the world does everything, from washing one’s hands to watching movies. Before the outbreak, the aptly named “No Time To Die” was supposed to open on April 10, 2020. By the time it finally reached screens more than 18 months later, audiences were asking themselves whether it was worth it — whether the communal theatrical experience was a gamble they were willing to take.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy