Aristocrat says Playtech takeover expected to close in Q2 next year

The average price tag on a home across Britain is predicted by a property website to increase by 5 per cent next year.The most competitive housing markets currently are in Scotland, the West Midlands, the South West and Yorkshire and the Humber, Rightmove said.It predicts these areas are likely to see asking price growth at a higher rate of upwards of 7 per cent next year.By contrast, asking prices in London are expected to increase by around 3 per cent.Rightmove said that its price forecast takes supply, demand and pricing data into account.Rightmove’s director of property data, Tim Bannister, said...

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO