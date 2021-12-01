ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Aristocrat says Playtech takeover expected to close in Q2 next year

Cover picture for the articleAustralia’s Aristocrat Leisure said on Wednesday its 2.1-billion-pound deal to buy London-listed gambling software maker Playtech was expected to complete in the second quarter of...

The Independent

Average house prices expected to rise by 5 per cent next year

The average price tag on a home across Britain is predicted by a property website to increase by 5 per cent next year.The most competitive housing markets currently are in Scotland, the West Midlands, the South West and Yorkshire and the Humber, Rightmove said.It predicts these areas are likely to see asking price growth at a higher rate of upwards of 7 per cent next year.By contrast, asking prices in London are expected to increase by around 3 per cent.Rightmove said that its price forecast takes supply, demand and pricing data into account.Rightmove’s director of property data, Tim Bannister, said...
REAL ESTATE
Shropshire Star

TSB announces plan to close 70 bank branches next year

All of the closing sites have a cash point or a post office within a mile, TSB said. TSB plans to close 70 bank branches across the UK next year as customers switch to online banking. The business said that it would have 220 branches left at the end of...
BUSINESS
cdcgamingreports.com

Grosvenor Casinos embeds Tangam Systems to ensure gaming efficiency

Waterloo, Canada: December 1st, 2021 – Tangam Systems is delighted to announce its partnership with Grosvenor Casinos to deploy its award-winning, flagship Table Games Management (TYM) software. As the UK’s largest casino operator with operations across Europe, Grosvenor Casinos will utilize TYM to improve efficiency, transparency and decision-making for their table games operations.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Entain’s UK brands Ladbrokes and Coral to reindex on Oddschecker grid

Entain Plc has secured a new commercial arrangement with Oddschecker, that will see its flagship Ladbrokes and Coral UK brands return to being listed on sports betting leading odds comparison portal. Ladbrokes and Coral brands have not featured on the Oddschecker price-grid since July 2020, as GVC Holdings (formerly Entain)...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Activist hedge fund Elliott calls for SSE break-up

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has publicly called for Scottish energy giant SSE to be broken up, a move which it claims could add more than £5 billion to the firm’s value.Elliott said on Monday that it was unimpressed by a plan that SSE announced last month that would pour an extra £1 billion a year into wind farms and other investments.After months of lobbying bosses behind closed doors, the US hedge fund on Monday launched a public broadside against the company.“We believe the market ignores £5 billion of value because of SSE’s inefficient structure,” it said.A split would allow...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Ripple Seeing ‘Good Progress' in SEC Case Over XRP, Outcome Expected Next Year

Ripple is making "good progress" in its legal feud with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CEO Brad Garlinghouse said. Garlinghouse expects the case will likely reach a conclusion next year. The SEC alleges Ripple and its executives sold $1.3 billion worth of the cryptocurrency XRP in an unregistered securities...
MARKETS
cdcgamingreports.com

Tombola to charge Dutch affiliates €1125 per website for compliance check

Tombola has become the first operator to require affiliates to complete a mandatory compliance check before commencing operations with the company, specifically those serving the Dutch market. The international online bingo website now requires all Netherlands-facing affiliates to undergo a compliance check with XY Legal Solutions BV at a cost...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
smarteranalyst.com

Patterson Companies Slips 4.7% Despite Surpassing Q2 Expectations

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of Minnesota-based medical supplies conglomerate Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) closed 4.7% down on Wednesday despite better-than-expected results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 30. Patterson is primarily engaged in the supply of veterinary and dental products in North America and the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cdcgamingreports.com

Golden Nugget’s parent tries to halt proposed deal, but SPAC says no

Golden Nugget parent Fertitta Entertainment Inc. wants out of its SPAC deal, but the acquirer is rejecting the move. Fertitta said in a letter this week that it plans to terminate its proposed merger with special-purpose-acquisition company Fast Acquisition Corp., on the basis that the deal didn’t close by Dec. 1, the deal’s termination date.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lithium Suppliers Say EV Makers Need To Be 'Very Thoughtful' About Business Plans Over Next Few Years And Work Closely With Them

Electric automakers seeking batteries with longer range should work closely with lithium producers to ensure guaranteed supply of a specialised white metal, executives from Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) told Reuters. What Happened: The steps include signing long-term contracts and sharing development plans early on with...
INDUSTRY
cdcgamingreports.com

Poland’s sports betting leader will form investment arm

Poland’s biggest sports betting company — STS Holding SA — says it wants to use the $266 million raised in its IPO toward an investment arm. The company plans to invest in Warsaw-listed stocks in the technology, ecommerce, and real estate sectors, which will take up 20% to 30% of the company’s portfolio, according to CEO Mateusz Juroszek.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

SBC Summit North America: Igaming “waiting to roar,” says analyst

Igaming was on everyone’s minds at last week’s SBC Summit at the Meadowlands in New Jersey. As Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas put it, “While digital gaming valuations remain under pressure, we believe there are still a number of reasons to be excited for the future.” Although he allowed that the spread of igaming from state to state had been slower than anticipated, Jonas was bullish on its potential, particularly with regard to “the advances in content it will bring.”
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Gambling addiction in Ireland: ‘It is everywhere you look, and it is big business’

“The walls started to close in around me. Between borrowing money, and telling lies, and getting into financial difficulty, the walls were closing in.”. Niall McNamee (36), who was in his mid-teens when he started going to the bookies on Saturdays to place a few bets on horse racing, is talking about when his gambling addiction began to overwhelm him.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Igaming Focus: Sports betting — when simplicity clashes with responsibility

The regular warnings about how the U.S. online betting and gaming industry must ensure the highest standards of responsible gambling are encouraging, but also contradict many executives’ comments around simplifying sports betting products. The focus on responsible gambling and player safety in the U.S. was one of the most encouraging...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

JCM Global installs massive outdoor sign at Grand Casino Hotel & Resort, Oklahoma

JCM Global has installed a massive outdoor LED pylon sign at Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla., setting another milestone achievement for its Digital Signage Solutions product line. Specifically, JCM installed a 10mm Mitsubishi NXL Series double-sided digital sign that measures nearly 40 feet wide and 20 feet...

