OPINION: Is a casino in Petersburg, VA, worth a roll of the dice now that Richmond is out?
Davon Webster doubted whether a casino would be a wise bet here as he spread fresh mulch on a Bank Street property...www.cdcgamingreports.com
They still have run down hotels over here. On top of that, nothing but gang and gun violence daily in Petersburg. Sounds like a smart plan LOL yikeesss
I feel it would be good for Petersburg and it would help the city grow. Also it would raise property value and bring new businesses to the community. I'm all for the growth. That historic places here brings in hardly no revenue,it costs the city more than it brings to the city. It's time to move past historic Petersburg and bring in a new improved Petersburg a vibrant money making city. Also with the money comes better policing and emergency services. Come on people don't be afraid of change, let's embrace the change.
