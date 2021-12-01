ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento police: Man arrested after evading police, hitting patrol vehicles

By Jonathan Taraya
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ln1c6_0dBdINpV00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after leading police on a car chase while trying to evade capture Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police said their officers responded to a reported disturbance on North 16th Street near A Street just before 11:30 a.m.

Police said the disturbance involved an argument between two people, one of whom was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in a stolen vehicle who was able to drive away. Police said they chased the driver into the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Edgewater Street.

According to police, the man continued to try to evade police after the chase ended and struck patrol vehicles with officers inside them before getting out of the car.

The man was taken into custody and was booked on multiple charges. No officers were injured.

No additional information about the suspect was released.

IN THIS ARTICLE
