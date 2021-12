Dortmund will face off against Beşiktaş today in their final Champions League match of the season after unfortunately failing to qualify for the next round due to their loss against Sporting. On the back of Der Klassiker defeat, Marco Rose will be looking to spare his team’s blushes a bit by condemning Beşiktaş to their sixth and final loss of the competition. This will also present Rose an opportunity to instill some tactical preparation in his team before he retires to the stands to serve his red-card suspension in the next league game. Hopefully BVB’s manager will use the opportunity to rest some of his bigger stars with nothing but pride to play for. He could also give some first team prospects and even some under-19s an opportunity to impress on the world’s biggest stage. Beşiktaş on the other hand will know that Dortmund have nothing to play for and will be looking to grab the only remaining points left in the group before they crash out of the competition.

UEFA ・ 5 HOURS AGO