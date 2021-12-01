ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC demands airlines identify flyers who visited southern Africa

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered airlines to provide the names of passengers arriving in the U.S. who have traveled to southern Africa in recent days as it assesses the potential spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The CDC told carriers that they...

Sand Hills Express

CDC offered free COVID tests to some flights from Southern Africa

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the weekend began offering passengers coming from Southern African countries free COVID-19 tests as they passed through customs checkpoints at four international airports, in an effort to ramp up surveillance for potential cases of the Omicron variant. Sequencing the variant that...
mprnews.org

Canada bans foreigners who have traveled in southern Africa

Canada announced Friday it is banning the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days after discovery of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that has stoked world fears and triggered widespread travel bans. Government ministers also said testing will be mandatory...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. CDC to Collect Data on Southern Africa Passengers Over COVID Variant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials ordered airlines to disclose passenger names and other information about those who have recently been in eight southern African countries and will give it to local and state public health agencies, according to documents seen by Reuters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
SKIFT

CDC Orders Airlines to Turn Over Passenger Info to Track Omicron Spread From Africa

A brazen effort to track the spread of the Omicron variant to the U.S., but the reality is certainly that it's already in the states. Enter privacy advocates. U.S. officials ordered airlines to disclose passenger names and other information about those who have recently been in eight southern African countries and will give it to local and state public health agencies, according to documents seen by Reuters.
Janesville Gazette

Fauci: Too early to know if omicron variant of COVID-19 causes milder symptoms

Dr. Anthony Fauci says you can’t tell a loaf of COVID bread from its omicron crumbs. The nation’s top COVID-19 pandemic physician warned that health officials still don’t have nearly enough information to judge whether the new omicron variant will cause milder symptoms than previous variants of the deadly virus.
Durango Herald

Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa

Federal health officials are requiring airlines to gather contact-tracing information on passengers heading to the U.S. who have been in southern Africa in the previous two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that it issued the latest requirement “to prevent the importation and spread of a...
KENS 5

WHO questions travel bans from southern Africa due to omicron variant

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions.
CBS Philly

Biden Administration Enacts New Travel Rules Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.  The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.   “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Zohaib Valani, an international traveler, said. As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.    This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.   At least 17 states have reported the new variant,...
AFP

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high. Europe is battling a fierce surge in the pandemic, with the WHO registering 120,000 Covid-related deaths on the continent since November 23 when it warned of up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022. Regional director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted". Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said these were "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.
