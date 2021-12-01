ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Extra Things That Impress E-Commerce Customers

By Kayla Keena
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbemh_0dBdHEql00

If you’ve chosen to turn a hobby into a business by setting up an online store, affiliating with an Internet marketplace like Etsy or Amazon, or otherwise doing business electronically, the biggest challenge is getting and keeping customers. Fortunately, the unique aspects of doing business on the Web allow for steps and tactics that can turn customers into loyal friends. With a little finesse, branding, and the occasional lagniappe, you can build and keep your client base. Here’s a list of extra things that impress e-commerce customers.

Make Packages Memorable

Not every business can afford custom-printed mailing packages and the like, but with a little effort and creativity, you can decorate packages so that clients enjoy receiving them as much as your products. Print up clever and memorable address labels that provide your name, address, website, and perhaps even a motto or slogan. Colorful tape in your brand colors or that simply provides an eye-catching and pleasing break from brown paper packages is another tiny thing that can provide a big promotional push.

Get Personal

One of the extra things that impress e-commerce customers is the sense that they’re more than just customers to you. When you make a sale, take the time to include a handwritten personal note thanking them for their purchase and letting them know that you’re available and always interested in hearing from and helping them. If you have more customers than time to jot down individual notes, a nicely printed thank you card with the same sentiments mentioned above will do. But take time to thank your bigger customers with a handwritten note. They’ll remember it!

Reward Loyalty

When a customer’s orders become a regular event, reward them for their loyalty. If they order in bulk, offer a discount. If they regularly order the same thing, create a deal where they pay slightly less for standing orders or earn points toward receiving a future order for free. If they refer other customers to you, find a way to provide points or discounts for every lead that turns into another faithful client. Satisfied customers are like unpaid marketers and salespeople. Reward them when they help you out!

Socialize!

Social media has created an amazing way to communicate and interact with customers even if you’re a world away from one another. Note, share, and respond to any positive feedback or comments from customers and clients through their Twitter and Facebook feeds, and use those like buttons! Praise any posts, videos, and the like that spread the word about you, no matter how small, and make yourself available for interviews and as a resource for podcasts, webcasts, and similar productions. Going viral means getting the word out. Don’t stay silent online!

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Hat Maker Khia Tullae Launches E-commerce

Click here to read the full article. Like many self-employed creatives, hat designer Khia Mercer has had a bumpy 20 months due to the pandemic. After launching her company Khia Tullae in the first quarter of last year, the Pennsylvania factory that she was using was forced to close temporarily in August. Mercer and her boyfriend, who works in finance, started hand-making the hats themselves in her Greene Street studio in New York, sourcing the materials from different places. She launched an e-commerce site Monday offering Panama style hats, fedoras and other toppers.More from WWDMarchesa Notte Exclusive Capsule for Rent the...
APPAREL
Motley Fool

This E-Commerce Stock Is Looking Historically Cheap

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Mercadolibre ( MELI 5.95% ), recent...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce
BlogHer

How To Submit Your Facebook Business Page For Verification

In 2015, Facebook rolled out a way for local businesses to receive a grey checkmark on their Facebook Business Pages, confirming them as a verified small business. Hooray! Last year, Facebook removed all grey verification badges due to “user confusion” about their meaning—and hard-working entrepreneurs were bummed. Do not fear, my friends—we’ve got your back. If you lost your grey check, there is still a process for you to submit for a coveted blue verification badge. Thankfully, Facebook has implemented a process to receive a verification badge that anyone with a Facebook Business Page can navigate. Time to get a little...
SMALL BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Kohl’s Is Urged to Consider E-Commerce Separation

An activist investor is urging department-store chain Kohl’s Corp. to consider a sale of the company or a separation of its e-commerce business. New York-based hedge fund Engine Capital LP wants the retailer to examine the two alternatives to improve its lagging stock price, according to a letter sent to Kohl’s board Sunday and viewed by The Wall Street Journal. Engine owns a roughly 1% Kohl’s stake.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
knowtechie.com

Verizon quietly launched a new program that collects a ton of customer data

Telecom supercompany Verizon recently launched a new program called the “Verizon Custom Experience,” supposedly as a way to provide better service to its customers. But, as it turns out, the program requires access to your app activity, websites you visit, and even all of your call and text activity. That’s...
BUSINESS
Searchengineland.com

Google adds PrestaShop to list of e-commerce integrations

Google has announced a shopping integration with e-commerce platform PrestaShop, the company announced Thursday. The integration is available now via the “PrestaShop Marketing with Google” add-on, available in France and in countries where Shopping campaigns are available. Why we care. This new integration gives PrestaShop’s 300,000 merchants an easy way...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

2 E-Commerce Stocks to Avoid in December

E-commerce companies are currently witnessing declining sales as people return to shopping at brick-and-mortar stores with the reopening of the economy. Furthermore, shipping delays, delivery charges, and the capacity for...
STOCKS
Forbes

The Key Payments Considerations For Global E-Commerce

Eric Christensen, Vice President of Product - Payments, Fraud and Financial Services at Digital River. Entering the global arena of e-commerce is a complex undertaking that requires a complete reevaluation of major business functions, including how they are each impacted by expansion into international markets. While marketing, fulfillment, taxes and compliance are all major factors when creating a cross-border commerce strategy, some extra time and consideration should specifically be allotted for optimizing global payment strategies.
INTERNET
dcvelocity.com

A speedy solution to e-commerce challenges

Logistics solutions provider Arvato Supply Chain Solutions has long taken a technology-first approach to growing with its customers—a strategy that has helped the company scale up quickly to meet accelerated e-commerce demand during the pandemic. Arvato’s Heijen, Netherlands, warehouse is a case in point. The operation handles e-commerce fulfillment for...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Comprehensive E-Commerce Platforms

Yondu, a Philippines-based company that specializes in providing software, information technology and cloud services solutions, has launched a comprehensive e-commerce platform that is designed to provide a helping hand to businesses who are looking to take their operations to the lucrative online space. The 'Vessell' platform offers full integration with...
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Frozen Yogurt E-Commerce Initiatives

Frozen yogurt company Orange Leaf has taken the progressive step of launching an e-commerce initiative that is designed to make it easier than ever for the company's customers to go about placing orders whilst also earning an array of rewards for their loyalty. Working in collaboration with cloud-based e-commerce platform...
FOOD & DRINKS
Kokomo Perspective

Best Growth Stocks To Buy? 4 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch

Here Are 4 Trending E-commerce Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now. As December comes into view, should investors be watching e-commerce stocks in the stock market right now? It is safe to say the answer could be a resounding yes. While consumer spending at brick-and-mortar stores is poised to pick up through the holidays, it’s highly likely that the discovery of the new Omicron variant could make people more cautious about venturing out. And this could bode well for investors looking for top e-commerce stocks to buy.
STOCKS
securityboulevard.com

5 High-Risk Vulnerabilities In E-Commerce Applications

In today’s world, where virtual lives are taking over the real ones, the only way for a business to thrive is by establishing an online presence. With more and more retail stores adopting digitization every day, the e-commerce industry has never been more successful and popular than it is in the current times.
INTERNET
QSR magazine

The Future of Restaurants Looks a Lot Like E-Commerce

For restaurants, a generalized national worker shortage amid demands for more pay is dampening what may otherwise have been a booming return to in-person dining. It's just the latest challenge along a long and bumpy road for foodservice in the last year and a half. But there is a silver...
RESTAURANTS
freightwaves.com

Put on your ponchos: The new wave of e-commerce has arrived

Over the past few decades, e-commerce has grown from a puddle to a lake to a sprawling ocean. In 2000, the U.S. transacted about $27.5 billion in e-commerce sales. By 2010 that number had grown sixfold to nearly $170 billion, and last year, U.S. e-commerce sales totaled about $763 billion, nearly $200 billion more than 2019.
SHOPPING
quintdaily.com

E-commerce Makes Multi Courier Shipping Easy

E-commerce is having its moment in the spotlight for sales channels today. As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, shippers desire solutions that allow them to fulfill consumer demands for non-essential and essential items. They are looking into new methods that can offer them cost-effective and flexible resolutions to the...
INDUSTRY
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
84K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy