Bobby Lindamood, Colleyville City Council mayor pro tem and Place 2 representative, has announced that he is running for mayor of Colleyville in the upcoming May election. Lindamood, who was first elected to City Council in spring 2016, announced his decision to run via Facebook on Nov. 23. In the post, Lindamood wrote that current Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton will term out of his position in May, which heavily influenced his choice to run.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO