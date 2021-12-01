ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grumpster sign to Pure Noise Records, release “Crash” video

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrumpster have announced that they have signed to Pure Noise Records. The band...

Punknews.org

Wine Lips release “Fingers” video

Wine Lips have released a video for their song "Fingers". The video was directed by Ciarán Downes. The song is off their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party that was released last month via Stomp Records. Wine Lips will be touring Canada and the US this winter. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

The Filthy Radicals release “Scavenger” video

Toronto based ska punks The Filthy Radicals have released a video for their song "Scavenger". The video was made by Crusty Media. The song is off their EP The Fine Line Between Real and Insane that is out now via Stomp Records. The Filthy Radicals released their EP Freedom 45 earlier this year and their last album was Cloak and Stagger in 2016. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Witch Fever release “Bully Boy” video

Manchester based doom punks Witch Fever have released a video for their song "Bully Boy". The video was directed and edited by Sam O'Leary. The song is off their EP Reincarnate that was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Devon Kay and The Solutions release “Christmas Wrapping” cover

Devon Kay and The Solutions have released a cover of "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses. The song is available digitally via Pure Noise Records. Devon Kay and The Solutions released The Space In-Between earlier this year. Check out the cover below.
Punknews.org

Direct Hit! release Weird Al Christmas cover

Direct Hit! have released a cover of Weird Al's "Christmas at Ground Zero". It is available digitally. Direct Hit released Crown of Nothing in 2018. Check out the song below.
ghostcultmag.com

Red Fang and Relapse Records Release Release “Blade To Waste” Video Game

Red Fang and Relapse Records have dropped a new video game, based on the music video for the title track from their acclaimed album Arrrows. The single-player game let’s fans try out their own Katana-skills as seen in the band’s “Arrows” video, along with members of the band being playable avatars! Check it out!
Punknews.org

Anxious release “Growing Up Song” video

Anxious have released a video for their new song "Growing Up Song". The song is off their upcoming album Little Green House that will be out January 21 via Run For Cover Records. Anxious will be touring with Knuckle Puck in 2022 and released their EP New Shapes in 2020. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

NOBRO release new song, “Julia”

NOBRO have released a new song/ The song is called "Julia" and is available digitally now via Dine Alone Records. NOBRO will be touring with Billy Talent in winter and spring 2022 and released their EP Sick Hustle in 2020. Check out the song below.
Punknews.org

Venom Prison release “Pain of Oizys” video

Venom Prison have released a video for their new song "Pain Of Oizys". The video was directed by Thomas Brooker. The song is off their upcoming album Erebos out February 4 via Century Media. Venom Prison released Primeval in 2020. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

The Bronx release Tim Armstrong directed video for “Breaking News (Live)”

The Bronx have released a live video for their song "Breaking News". The live version was recorded by Tim Armstrong of Rancid. The song is off their album Bronx VI that was released earlier this year. The Bronx will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and will be touring the UK with Every Time I Die in winter 2022. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Dream Nails release “Lonely Star” video

Dream Nails have released a video for their Christmas song "Lonely Star". The video was filmed at the Wardrobe in London and was edited by Anya Pearson. The band also released a "Fireside Version" of the song digitally. Dream Nails released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the video and alternate version of the song below.
Punknews.org

S.H.I.T. release “Hidden in Eternity” video

S.H.I.T. have released a video for their song "Hidden In Eternity". The video was created by Ryan Tong and Vitor Meuren. The song is off their 7-inch Hidden In Eternity/Eraser III . S.H.I.T. released their album What Do You Stand For? in 2018. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Beach Bunny release Christmas song

Beach Bunny have released a new Christmas song. It is called "Christmas Caller" and is available digitally. The band will be touring in the spring. Beach Bunny released Blame Game earlier this year. Check out the song below.
Punknews.org

Nothing release Integrity cover

Nothing have released a cover of Integrity's "Micha (Those Who Fear Tomorrow)". The song is available digitally via Relapse Records. Nothing is currently on tour with Bambara and Midwife and released their album The Great Dismal in 2020. Check out the cover below.
Punknews.org

Steve Ignorant releases live album of Crass songs

Steve Ignorant of Crass has released a new live album. It's called Live In Notts 2021 and it was recorded September 24, 2021 at the Old Coal Store in Nottingham. The set find Steve and his band performing an all Crass set. They stated: "The pandemic had meant that the band couldn’t meet to perform so all rehearsals were conducted via Zoom, so the purpose of this show was to act as a live rehearsal in front of a small audience before performing to a much larger audience the following night at North East Calling in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Other shows were planned but lockdown restrictions had resulted in these being re-arranged several times and delayed until 2022. The show was recorded and the band were so pleased with the performance that they decided to release it." That's out via Overground Records in the UK. You can see the track list below.
Punknews.org

Legs McNeil leaves 'Please Kill Me', will start 'Legsville'

As you may know, Legs McNeil is the co-author of Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk along with Gillian McCain. Much later, McNeil and McCain started the pleasekillme.com website, which covered the history of punk, along with interviews and related content. Since then, the website was run by the pair along with other contributors.
Punknews.org

Pile of Love (mems of Drug Church, Story So Far, State Champs) surprise-release LP

Pile of Love, the band made up of Nick Cogan and Chris Villeneuve of Drug Church, Ryan Graham of State Champs, Kevin Geyer of The Story So Far, and Morgan Foster of Mobins Child, have surprise-released their debut album. The album is self-titled and is available digitally now. This is Pile of Love's first release. Check it out below.
Punknews.org

Comeback Kid releases “Crossed” video

Comeback Kid have released a video for their new song "Crossed". The song features Joe Duplantier of Gojira and is off their upcoming album Heavy Steps out January 21 via Nuclear Blast and New Damage Records. The band will be touring the US with No Warning, Zulu and Scowl starting next week. They will also be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and touring Ontario and Western Canada with Cancer Bats in spring 2022. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the video below.
musicconnection.com

Fortress Of Empyrean Signs to Metal Assault Records

Metal Assault Records has announced the newest addition to its label roster--Los Angeles based progressive metal band Fortress Of Empyrean. MAR will release the Fortress Of Empyrean debut full-length album in 2022, the long-awaited follow-up to the band's 2015 debut EP, Blinded By Clarity. Details surrounding the album, including its title, track listing, release date, cover artwork and more will be revealed in the weeks to come.
New Times

Newly signed Kill Rock Stars recording artist Caleb Nichols plays EP release party at SLO's A Satellite of Love

I've been following Los Osos native, queer writer, and Cal Poly Librarian Caleb Nichols' music career for many years now, watching his songwriting quietly blossom while he went about his life: earning a master's in library and information science from San Jose, an English master's from Cal Poly, a Ph.D. in creative and critical writing from Bangor University, Wales. He doesn't really fit the bill for someone signed to Kill Rock Stars, the independent record label originally known for championing underground punk acts in the Olympia, Oregon, music scene. And yet here he is.
