Grumpster sign to Pure Noise Records, release “Crash” video

I've been following Los Osos native, queer writer, and Cal Poly Librarian Caleb Nichols' music career for many years now, watching his songwriting quietly blossom while he went about his life: earning a master's in library and information science from San Jose, an English master's from Cal Poly, a Ph.D. in creative and critical writing from Bangor University, Wales. He doesn't really fit the bill for someone signed to Kill Rock Stars, the independent record label originally known for championing underground punk acts in the Olympia, Oregon, music scene. And yet here he is.
Comments / 0