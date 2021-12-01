ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Small businesses depend on local support in December

By Wendi Lane
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfufT_0dBdGg3600

This holiday season could make it or break it for some small businesses. In December, many local shops make most of the profits they depend on to get them through the entire year.

"This is how we’re able to survive for another year," said David Smith, The Hive St. Pete Manager.

The Hive St. Pete is a gallery that sells pottery and other items that local artists make in the back.

"Most artists I know have another job because we only have so many times a year when we’re able to sell our wares," said Smith.

WFTS

Owner Carol Schubert and Smith say since opening last year, the community support, including Shopapalooza during small business Saturday, has been incredible.

"It was amazing, we had so many people coming through and seeing our stuff and taking our stuff home. It was great," said Smith.

According to the American Express Shop Small Impact Survey, nearly 80 percent of businesses say holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open in 2022.

"Local businesses make their money in December," said Smith.

And just minutes away is "Awakening into Wellness," a healing center offering sound therapy, reiki, massages, life coaching, a Himalayan salt room, and workshops.

"Anytime you shop at small businesses, the money stays in the community, and that is so important rather than going out to chains," said Hope Cuesta, Awakening into Wellness partner.

Small businesses owners say not only can you find something extremely unique by shopping local, but you’re giving more than a gift, you’re giving back to the foundation of the community.

"For us, it's great because you’re helping the brick and mortars, you're helping the practitioners, and you're helping yourself," said Cuesta.

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Scammers striking small local businesses

AXTELL, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau and its investigative partners have seen an increase in online scams and complaints during the pandemic. It's not only consumers getting hit by fake ads and web sites. Small businesses are also being impacted greatly by these scammers. "I was spending the mornings...
AXTELL, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Saturday#Holiday Sales#Himalayan#Wellness
The Stockton Record

Stockton community supports Miracle Mile's local shops on Small Business Saturday

The thanks-giving feeling carried onto Small Business Saturday as the community gathered to support small businesses during the holiday weekend at Stockton’s Miracle Mile. The Miracle Mile community hosted their family-friendly Holiday Sip & Shop from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. Participating businesses had open houses and wine stops, photos with Santa were taken at Sweet Life Boutique, kids shopped around with their parents and a good time was had all around.
STOCKTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Shop Local: Small Business Saturday

After Black Friday, comes Small Business Saturday! It's a day that focuses on shopping local and supporting small businesses. “Shop local, shop small, keep us all in business," said Michael Stees, co-owner of Cold Nose Warm Heart. Shoppers flocked to Palm Springs to enjoy the warm weather, and scratch some things off their to-do list. The post Shop Local: Small Business Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
live5news.com

‘The support really doesn’t have to be limited to a day’: Small Business Saturday puts local businesses in the spotlight

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As holiday shopping starts ramping up in the Lowcountry, small businesses were in the spotlight on Saturday. Jordan Amaker of the nonprofit Lowcountry Local First says businesses in the Lowcountry have seen a range of impacts stemming from the pandemic, supply chain issues and labor shortages that have tested their resiliency.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Des Moines Register

'Every day is Small Business Saturday': How COVID-induced support for shopping local proves staying power

While Des Moines metro shop owners hope to greet throngs of customers on Small Business Saturday this weekend, some say they're even happier to see consumers embracing shopping local year-round. Many central Iowa consumers began prioritizing local shopping to help neighborhood businesses survive the pandemic, but the habit has stuck,...
DES MOINES, IA
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Shopping, supporting local: Small Business Saturday events slated in Glenwood Springs

Shopping local on Small Business Saturday supports the brick-and-mortar heart of Glenwood Springs’ economy, said Angie Anderson, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association president and CEO. “It’s critical to support our local businesses this year after what our economy has experienced in the last two years,” Anderson said. Shoppers can...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Valley News

Murrieta and Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce launch Small Business Saturday contest supporting local businesses during holiday shopping season

MURRIETA – Shopping locally could have big rewards this holiday season in Murrieta with the #ShopSmallMurrieta giveaway. To celebrate Small Business Saturday, between Nov. 22-28 those who shop or dine at Murrieta businesses will be entered in a drawing to win one of two iPads. With each unique shopping trip eligible as an entry, residents are encouraged to support local businesses frequently as they kick off the holiday shopping season. On Nov. 2, the Murrieta City Council proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 27, as “Small Business Saturday” to highlight the significance of supporting small, independently owned businesses in Murrieta. Falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that are essential to the community.
MURRIETA, CA
Upworthy

Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
REAL ESTATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy