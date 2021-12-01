Turtle races on Friday at Chicago Steel hockey game

Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night, sending New York to its 11th straight loss overall and its sixth straight setback its new arena. Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago's second shootout attempt, and Marc-Andre Fleury denied all...
CHICAGO - Lucas Williamson had 15 points as Loyola Chicago narrowly beat DePaul 68-64. Chris Knight's dunk with 46 seconds left gave the Ramblers a four-point lead and they made 3 of 4 free throws to maintain the lead. Knight finished with 13 points. David Jones had 17 points and...
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bulls found out they had to get by without DeMar DeRozan, then showed they have enough to keep winning, even when they’re missing one of their best players. It sure is a welcomed change for Zach LaVine after years of losing. "No idea, brother," he said,...
NEW YORK - Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 for their sixth straight win. Adam Fox added a goal and an assist and Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for New York, which has won 10 of its last 11. Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks and Kevin Lankinen finished with 28 saves.
Coastal Carolina will try to use the Cure Bowl to cap another successful season. The Chanticleers will face Northern Illinois in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17. A year ago, the Chants saw their perfect season end with a 37-34 overtime loss to Liberty in the game. Northern Illinois boasts the...
DETROIT - Quarterback Rocky Lombardi ran for three touchdowns and Jay Ducker ran for 146 yards on 29 carries to power Northern Illinois to a 41-23 victory over Kent State in the Mid-American Conference title game. Dustin Crum, the MAC's most valuable player this season, was intercepted by C.J. Brown...
CHICAGO - Kyler Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury and the Arizona Cardinals beat the struggling Chicago Bears 33-22. The Cardinals (10-2) got Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins back after both players missed three games because of injuries.
CHICAGO - Young football players and cheerleaders from Chicago’s South Side are on their way to Florida right now. It was a trip made possible due to the generosity of random Chicagoans. There was a sendoff rally for the Chicago Wolfpack football team, plus the cheer and dance team Friday...
NORMAL, Ill. - Ken Evans Jr. tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds and Chance Moore came off the bench to score 13 to guide Jackson State to a 61-55 victory over Illinois State. Jonas James III added 11 points for the Tigers (2-6). Antonio Reeves had 14 points for the...
