Pacers' Chris Duarte: Back in starting lineup

LeBron James starred on his return to action as the Los Angeles Lakers recorded a 124-116 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers.James, back after a one-game suspension, poured in 39 points and contributed six assists and five rebounds as the Lakers returned to winning ways.Russell Westbrook got 20 points, with Malcolm Brogdon top-scoring for the Pacers with 28.The Silencer is Back pic.twitter.com/qfJogU4rhx— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 25, 2021The Phoenix Suns extended their winning run to 14 games with a 120-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points, while Chris Paul got 17 points and...
