Pacers' Chris Duarte: Back in starting lineup

Be it during the game or before it, Stephen Curry is known to make some of the most outrageous shots in the league. Being 22 3-pointers behind Ray Allen to overtaken him in the All-Time NBA Record, the 33-years-old Golden State Warriors marquee seems to be in the form of his life yet again as he taken the center stage before the start of Warriors vs Magic showdown.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO