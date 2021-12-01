ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Back in starting lineup

 5 days ago

Duarte will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Hawks. After coming off the bench in...

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
Moving Patrick Beverley To the Starting Lineup Changed Everything

Patrick Beverley’s impact on the Minnesota Timberwolves was something that many of us saw coming the day they traded for him. Flipping Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangómez, who didn’t have a spot on the roster, was already enough for people to be convinced it was a good trade. But Beverley’s...
NBA
Watch: Twitter goes crazy after Stephen Curry drops an unseen shot in Warriors vs Magic pre-game workout

Be it during the game or before it, Stephen Curry is known to make some of the most outrageous shots in the league. Being 22 3-pointers behind Ray Allen to overtaken him in the All-Time NBA Record, the 33-years-old Golden State Warriors marquee seems to be in the form of his life yet again as he taken the center stage before the start of Warriors vs Magic showdown.
NBA
Raptors look to get back to .500 against Pacers: Preview, start time, and more

The Toronto Raptors are back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to play the Indiana Pacers tonight, one last game on the road before they head back home. Hopefully, the Raptors won’t be too bloated from all of the Thanksgiving dinner sides, as they have a tough matchup ahead of them. The last...
NBA
“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Orlando Magic on Monday night in Wisconsin, and the two teams are coming off of a game against each other on Saturday.
NBA
Should LaMarcus Aldridge be moved to the starting lineup?

Nets veteran LaMarcus Aldridge is playing phenomenal basketball and it’s clear that he feels some type of way about not being a starter anymore. Going into the season, the Dallas native only came off the bench 28 times in 15 seasons in the league. According to the New York Post, Aldridge admitted that it’s difficult for him to adjust to this new role.
NBA
Lakers vs. Pacers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Nov. 24

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles (9-10) is back under .500 after a comeback effort against the New York Knicks Tuesday fell short. Russell Westbrook exploded for a 31-point triple-double, but Anthony Davis dealt with flu-like symptoms throughout the game and couldn’t deliver at his best.
NBA
LeBron James back with a bang as Lakers see off Pacers

LeBron James starred on his return to action as the Los Angeles Lakers recorded a 124-116 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers.James, back after a one-game suspension, poured in 39 points and contributed six assists and five rebounds as the Lakers returned to winning ways.Russell Westbrook got 20 points, with Malcolm Brogdon top-scoring for the Pacers with 28.The Silencer is Back pic.twitter.com/qfJogU4rhx— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 25, 2021The Phoenix Suns extended their winning run to 14 games with a 120-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points, while Chris Paul got 17 points and...
NBA
