Man, 32, killed near CTA Green Line in Woodlawn
CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man is dead after being shot in the back on Chicago’s South Side.
According to police, it happened in the 400 block of East 63rd in West Woodlawn around 5 p.m.
SkyCamp 9 flew over the scene.
Police said the shooting victim was in a business when an offender chased him and later and opened fire. First responders transported the 32-year-old shooting victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No suspect is in custody.
